Court sentencing: McKinney sentenced for murder, Nix sentenced for kidnapping

A Talladega man was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week after previously pleading guilty to murder.
Khiry Demon McKinney, 29, was sentenced Wednesday by Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
McKinney, Joey Wesley Wheatt and Marcus Sharone Smoot were all charged in connection with the shooting death of Sean Herrington on Aug. 7, 2015. Herrington was shot inside his home in Talladega from the outside.
The three men originally faced capital murder charges. Smoot, who was involved in the crime but not one of the shooters, pleaded guilty on information in January 2020, meaning that his plea was entered before he had been indicted by a grand jury. Woodruff sentenced him to 20 years, then split the sentence, requiring him to serve five years in the penitentiary followed by 24 months probation.
Wheatt was indicted for capital murder but pleaded guilty to murder in 2020, and was also sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Also in court this week, Woodruff sentenced Kevin Donthele Nix, 47, to life in prison for kidnapping in the first degree, according to assistant district attorney Jake Argo.
Nix had also been indicted for burglary in the second degree and domestic violence by strangulation, but those charges were dismissed, Argo said.
Nix was charged with breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend through a window, choking her with his hands and then dragging her out of the house and forcing her into the back of his truck. While speeding down Jackson Trace Road, Nix wrecked the truck with himself and the victim still inside.
Also sentenced recently:
—Sabrina Nicole Sanders, 43, to 60 months, split, 312 days in jail and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; by Woodruff.
—William Dale Jackson, 61, 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit, by Woodruff.
—Stacie Alice Hicks, 34, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, by Woodruff.
—Lindsey Michelle Rich, 38, 56 months, split, 10 months to serve and two years probation, by Woodruff.
—Delimus Burns, 39, 12 months, suspended, 18 months probation for possession of a prescription medication without a prescription, by Woodruff. Burns was charged with possession of a controlled substance but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
—Rachel Elizabeth Hayes, 33, 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, by Woodruff.
—Michael Shropshire, 32, 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance by Woodruff.
—Kelly Burk Clevenger, 55, to 65 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
—Ronald Gene Roberts Jr., 41, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, by Hollingsworth.
—Wendy Michelle Stewat, 53, 60 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession with intent to distribute, by Hollingsworth.
—James Wynn Gardner Jr., 57, 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation, by Hollingsworth.
—Karl Oscar Fastnacht, 49, 60 months, split, 16 months in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance by Hollingsworth.
—James Kolby Stovall, 29, 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the second degree by Hollingsworth.
—Tiffany Lashaun Swain, 43, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Christopher Bryant, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, by Hollingsworth.
—Belvin Crawford, 10 years, suspended, 24 months probation for felony DUI.
—Cassy Rene Nabors, 30, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, by Hollingsworth.
—Crystal Nichole Locker, 36, distribution of a controlled substance, 60 months, suspended, 24 months probation by Hollingsworth.
—Shawn Gober, 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, by Hollingsworth.