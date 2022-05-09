Court action: Lawson plea on murder charge is accepted, Cole pleads guilty to assault

A Talladega man set to be tried for murder starting Monday has pleaded guilty.
Fabian Michael Lawson, 33, had his plea accepted Monday by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, according to Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore. Lawson’s guilty plea comes with a sentencing agreement of 20 years in prison, with the blessing of the victim’s family.
Lawson will be formally sentenced by Hollingsworth on May 31.
Lawson was charged with the fatal shooting of Corvius D. Barclay, 41, on the morning of Aug. 3, 2020, in a trailer on Marshall Street. According to information available at the time, a female called 911, and responding officers found Barclay’s body, with what appeared to be at least three gunshot wounds. Lawson, who rented a room in the trailer, was arrested for his murder a few days after it happened.
Barclay appeared to be visiting one of the trailer’s primary residents when he was killed.
The case was investigated by the Talladega Police Department.
Kilgore said the other case originally set to go to trial this month was also resolved by a plea.
Rodrekas Monquez “Fosco” Cole, 31, was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with an incident in Childersburg in 2020. According to court documents, he pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree, also with an agreement for a 20-year sentence.
Cole was accused of firing a gun from his vehicle into a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by LeCedrick Crawford. There were also two small children in the car at the time, but Crawford was the only one hit.
Cole posted bond shortly after arrest, then allegedly cut off the ankle monitor that he was required to wear as part of a federal probation agreement. It was not clear what the federal charges were.
Cole was eventually rearrested at an apartment in Childersburg by U.S. Marshalls and members of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and failed a drug test before his next court appearance.