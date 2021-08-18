County sherriff's office investigates trio of vehicle thefts

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least three unrelated vehicle thefts reported in the last two weeks, according to incident and offense reports.
The first incident was reported Aug. 4, and involved the theft of a 2002 Chevrolet C2500 and a 20 foot by 8 foot dual axle Stryker trailer with a combined value of $11,000. According to Captain Mike Jones, there was also a Caterpillar Excavator rented from Thompson Tractor in Oxford on the trailer at the time.
Jones said the property was reported stolen about 9 a.m. Aug. 4. The truck and trailer were recovered on the side of Alabama 77 South at 1 p.m. The keys were inside the truck and there was no visible damage.
The tractor was found about 3 p.m., partially submerged in a creek about a mile from where it was reported stolen. Thompson Tractor was notified and was able to pull the vehicle out, Jones said.
The second incident was reported Aug. 13. A tan 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen from the victim’s front yard on the 100 block of Angle Street in Munford. Jones said a witness reported seeing an unknown individual in a black or dark colored truck attach a rope or chain to the Blazer and tow it off. No further description of the other vehicle or the suspect was available, however. The witness was also able to provide investigators with video of the theft, Jones said.
The third incident involved a 1998 Toyota Tacoma that was reported stolen overnight between Saturday and Sunday from Alabama 21 in Munford. Jones said there was a 6 foot by 12 foot utility trailer hooked up to the Tacoma, and there was a Savage .308 bolt action rifle and a Taurus 9 mm pistol inside it.
A photo of the vehicle after it was stolen has been posted on the sheriff’s website and on a release by Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also anonymous.