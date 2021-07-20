County sherriff's office investigates Sylacauga shooting into occupied house

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting into an occupied residence in the Mill Village just outside of Sylacauga, according to an incident and offense report.
The shooting took place on the 100 block of Tennessee Avenue on Sunday between 6:15 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. According to Captain Mike Jones, the resident said he was awakened by a loud noise and found damage to a window and an interior wall of his home. There was also some damage to the outside of the house.
Total damage to the building is estimated in the report at $1,000.
Jones said the house appears to have been hit once. As of Tuesday, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.