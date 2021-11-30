County Sheriff's Office searches for woman who might help in a felony investigation

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who may have information regarding a felony investigation, according to a social media post.
Crystal Nickolson Patterson, 54, is believed to have information regarding an incident that occurred Sept. 19 in the Sylacauga area.
Patterson is a white female, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown or blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on her location should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or the mobile app.