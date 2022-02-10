County school board approves bid for lighting for Munford softball

The Talladega County Board of Education held a short meeting Wednesday to approve a bid for improvements to the Munford High School softball field.
During a called meeting at the central office, the board approved a few personal items and a single bid related to the improvements.
Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said the bid was for new lighting at the Munford High softball field.
Four bids were submitted for the project, but the board ultimately approved the bid from low bidder Littleton Electric Services, Inc. of Oxford. The accepted bid came in at $179,000, which was about $5,000 below the next lowest bid.
In other matters, the board,
—Approved a student expulsion;
—Approved the resignation of Deborah Gover (instructional specialist) and Crisina Sims (Munford High school secretary).