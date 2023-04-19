County Republicans hosting membership drive in Munford

The Talladega County Republican Party is hosting its inaugural DEGAGOP and Auxiliary Group Republican Membership Drive from 5-7 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Munford Senior Center, 75 Mitchell Street, Munford.
The membership drive includes DEGAGOP, the Republican Women of Talladega County (RWSTC), College Republican Federation of Alabama (CRFA), Young Republicans of Talladega County, Alabama Minority GOP, and the Mighty Alabama Strike Force.
The party’s executive committee will meet immediately following the membership drive from 7 -8 p.m. Guests and members should arrive by 6:45 pm. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served courtesy of the Talladega County Republican Party Executive Committee beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Guest speakers for the executive committee meeting include Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge Matt Fridy discussing the rule of law and an overview and analysis of recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions; Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice Sarah Stewart will be discussing her campaign for the Republican nomination for Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court; state Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Chris McCool on seeking the Republican Party nomination for Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court and former ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan will be presenting ROAM Republicans On A Mission and a brief overview of school choice.
RSVP is strongly encouraged as seating may be limited. RSVP https://fb.me/e/OjayTVfS or to chair@degagop.org or by phone to Chairman Epperson at (760) 583-1101. This is event is free and open to the public.