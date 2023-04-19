 Skip to main content
County Republicans hosting membership drive in Munford

The Talladega County Republican Party is hosting its inaugural DEGAGOP and Auxiliary Group Republican Membership Drive from 5-7 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Munford Senior Center, 75 Mitchell Street, Munford.

The membership drive includes DEGAGOP, the Republican Women of Talladega County (RWSTC), College Republican Federation of Alabama (CRFA), Young Republicans of Talladega County, Alabama Minority GOP, and the Mighty Alabama Strike Force.