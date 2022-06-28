County extension service hosts cuteness overload: kids and puppies

TALLADEGA — Nine children and half a dozen seven-week-old puppies participated in the 4H Club’s first Dog Day Camp at the Talladega County Extension Service on Tuesday.
The all-day camp included presentations by dog trainer Julie Moon, veterinarian Sarah B. Smith and groomer Holly Wood, as well as a visit from Main Street Urgent Care mascot Dr. Wags, but the highlight of the day was an opportunity to meet the “Fruit Basket Litter,” a group of six lagotto romagnolo puppies belonging to organizer Kendal Walters.
The puppies, four males and two females, are named Cherry, Kiwi, Mango, Papaya, Lemon and Apple. Walters said that the breed, also known as Italian Truffle Hunters, has only recently been recognized by the American Kennel Club, and is thus not particularly well known in the U.S.
“Their parents are both AKC grand champions, and have been invited to Westminster this year,” she said.
“We had pretty good attendance,” she added. “This is our first time having something like this, and I think a lot of people just didn’t know about it.”
She also said that there are already some plans for a similar program, possibly in partnership with local schools, for a similar program where students would bring their own dogs.
The Extension Service hosts several summer day camps each year with different themes, with some becoming regular events. Other camps this year included days dedicated to sewing, gardening, cooking and “cleaning with chemistry,” a look at plastics in the environment.
For more information about 4H and Extension programs, call 256-362-9187.