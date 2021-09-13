County commission votes to allow attorney to resolve issue regarding Allen tenure

The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Monday night to authorize county attorney Barry Vaughn to resolve an issue arising from an audit “by whatever means necessary.”
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the audit in question covered the tenure of former Revenue Commissioner John Allen. After the county reported discrepancies in the revenue office to the state comptroller, Allen’s bond was revoked, meaning he was effectively removed from office.
Allen lost his eligibility to serve Dec. 11, 2019, which, as it turns out, was a pay week. Allen was paid for the entire week ending Dec. 13. As a result, Allen was paid for two days of work after his job ended. As a result, Lyle said, the auditors said the county would have to repay the $674 that Allen was paid.
Former Revenue Commissioner Sally Flowers retired in 2018, and Allen was appointed to the office by Governor Kay Ivey. There was friction between Allen and the commission, largely over personnel issues, almost from the beginning. By the fall of 2019, Allen was saying that he had the authority to determine when disbursements were made to other other agencies, which he did not.
After withholding license funds from the county for several months, the county reported him to the state and his bond was pulled. He ran for a full term in 2020, but lost to Cindy Pennington, who was actually appointed by Ivey to complete Allen’s unexpired term, which would not have ended until this year, due to a quirk in the law that created the office of Talladega County Revenue Commissioner.
An audit of the revenue office during Allen’s tenure reached few conclusions because the books and records were in such disarray. Reconciling the office’s bank accounts and their internal records was not possible, according to the report. Several accounts were opened and closed during the period of his tenure, and some checks and deposit slips were handwritten rather than computer generated.
The individual commissioners may end up finding themselves on the hook for the payments, although Commissioner Tony Haynes said explicitly at more than one point during the meeting, that he has no intention of paying for someone else’s mistake.
The motion that was actually approved by the commission only authorizes Vaughn to address the issue, but does not say how it should be handled.
Although the amount owed is not huge, not paying could impact the county’s credit, Lyle said.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved outside appropriations to the Lincoln Historic Preservation Foundation ($1,000). The Feral Dogs of Avondale Mills ($3,000) and the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center ($2,000).
—Approved an off premises retail beer and wine license for a new Dollar General location off U.S. 280 in Childersburg.
—Voted to approve replacement of outdated water meter reading equipment.
—Approved an agreement with the Talladega County Schools to clear some property near the entrance to Fayetteville School by a vote of 3-0, with Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham dissenting. Cunningham works for the county school board.
—Tabled annual materials bids for the highway department.