County commission tables flood insurance resolution, searches for more information from feds

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Commission held a lengthy public hearing Monday evening to discuss the continued availability of federal flood insurance in unincorporated areas of the county.
The commission ultimately discussed a sample resolution provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Atlanta but tabled the resolution pending a couple of clarifications.
The commission did agree to appeal for help to all of the county’s state and federal legislators as soon as possible.
According to county attorney Barry Vaughn, the county received a letter from FEMA, the federal agency that administers the program, in September which cited some 274 violations throughout the county. The county was told to take corrective action within 60 days and approve a revised ordinance within 90 days. Those deadlines passed in November and December.
According to County Engineer Shannon Robbins, there are several problems with the letter FEMA sent in September and a follow-up Zoom meeting in January. First, Talladega County is not one of the six counties in Alabama with the authority to pass ordinances, meaning that the county cannot pass or enforce zoning in unincorporated areas.
“Because there is no zoning, we don’t know if Farmer Brown is building something in a floodplain,” he said.
The county employs one engineer, Robbins, and one permit and floodplain manager, Bryan Flora.
Flora has worked for the county since 2013, and during that time has issued 217 permits for floodplains, put up signs about floodplain issues all over the county, sent notices by mail to property owners in floodplains and advertised in the paper, as well as by word of mouth. Previous FEMA reviews had praised the county’s efforts, but that apparently changed this summer.
According to Robbins, FEMA had previously come up with 10 to 15 violations at the most in the county. This year, due to COVID, the review of Talladega County was done with an online map, which turned up not only enclosed structures but “hay barns, pump houses, chicken houses, farm ponds and gardens,” he said.
The 274 problem areas also included numerous sites that were actually inside incorporated areas, including the city of Sylacauga’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and a ditch behind the Honda plant in Lincoln that had been filled in to prevent erosion. Numerous docks around Logan-Martin Lake were also cited, even though these are in Alabama Power’s easement, which is governed by a different standard.
One of the locations mentioned as a problem in Talladega County is actually located in Grapevine, Texas, near Dallas, he added.
Apparently what FEMA is asking for is much more aggressive enforcement, including fining and jailing people who do not comply with federal regulations through state court.
Violations are misdemeanors, but every day of a violation is a separate offense, punishable by fines of up to $500 a day and up to six months in jail, Vaughn said.
Vaughn added that he spoke with the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office regarding these prosecutions.
“The DA has more serious crimes to contend with,” he said.
Said commissioner Tony Haynes: “They want us to do it for them. We’ll, I’m not in favor of fining people and going and tearing down their chicken coops.”
There is a specific form and a procedure for dropping a property owner from the program. Unfortunately, Robbins said, once the county has gone through the legal process of getting the owner dropped from the program, the proper form has to go to FEMA. At least nine of those forms are gathering dust on someone’s desk in Atlanta.
“They want us to start fining and jailing people first,” he said.
Vaughn agreed: “They want us to change the ordinance, taking out the part where fining and jailing is a choice. The form 13-16 is the final resort.”
The unincorporated portions of the county have never reported a 100-year flood since joining the federal insurance program in 1980. Current numbers were not available, but about 215 property owners were covered by federal flood insurance in 2013.
Vaughn said the commission could approve the model resolution and opt to stay in the program.
“We can plod along, get suspended and let Washington come to its senses. We don’t want to be out of the program,” he said.
Passing the sample resolution would be a first step, but in addition to questions about enforcement, there was also an unanswered question regarding “furnishing … on request … premium rates within all areas having special flood hazards identified on a flood insurance rate map.”
County representatives had been told that this portion was optional but decided to wait for a clarification in writing before proceeding.
The Daily Home has attempted to contact a representative of FEMA Region 4 but has been unsuccessful.
Also Monday, the commission:
—Heard a complaint about a road and criminal littering in the south end of the county.
—Heard a complaint regarding road conditions in a neighborhood near Lincoln.
—Approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Lincoln regarding acquisition of part of the county water system.
—Surplussed some road department equipment.
—Approved copier leases with Talladega Office Machine for the commission, revenue, reappraisal, EMA and sheriff’s offices.