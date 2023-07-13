 Skip to main content
County commission rejects settlement proposal from ex-engineer

The Talladega County Commission unanimously declined a financial settlement proposed by the former county engineer during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Engineer Shannon Robbins had been given a 90-day termination notice by the commission, citing breach of conditions and agreements listed in his contract, during a called meeting in February.

