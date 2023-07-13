County commission rejects settlement proposal from ex-engineer

The Talladega County Commission unanimously declined a financial settlement proposed by the former county engineer during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Engineer Shannon Robbins had been given a 90-day termination notice by the commission, citing breach of conditions and agreements listed in his contract, during a called meeting in February.
The list of action items at Monday’s commission meeting included consideration of a claim made by Robbins for an undisclosed sum of money plus interest, costs and attorney fees related to the termination of his contract for breach of duties. The commission said no, unanimously and with almost no discussion.
County Administrator Pat Lyle said that Robbins has not formally filed suit against the commission, and court records do not show any pending actions.
Lyle said that Robbins’ contract had about two and a half years left on it when the commission voted to end it. Robbins was hired as county engineer in 2017, succeeding longtime engineer Tim Markert.
Most of the work session that preceded Monday’s meeting dealt with residents of District 4, represented by Commissioner Mally Limbaugh, regarding the condition of several county roads at the south end of the county, particularly Camp Brownie Road, Cedar Creek Road, Marble Valley Road and South Talladega Springs Road.
Most of these roads are scheduled to be let for bid this week and will be double-surface tarred and gravelled and then sealed.
At least one of the residents asked about using the money set aside for the aborted Shelby County Bridge project for paving. The commissioners said that money was controlled by the legislature, but that an agreement had been reached to release the money to the taxpayers of the county in the near future. The terms of the agreement were not entirely clear Monday, however.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Appointed Commissioner Phillip Morris as its representative on the Alabama County Commission Association’s legislative committee.
— Placed Emergency Management Agency Director Andy McWilliams on a yearly employment contract at McWilliams’ request.
— Approved a conference request for appraisers in the County Revenue Commissioners office.
— Approved the hiring of a recent graduate of the Community Corrections program.
— Announced a community cleanup day at Kingston Baptist Church July 15.
— Announced that the back to school sales tax holiday will be July 21-23. In addition to the county, the cities of Talladega, Sylacauga, Childersburg, Munford and Oak Grove will also be participating.