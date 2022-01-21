County commission plans Monday public hearing about issues with flood insurance

The Talladega County Commission will hold a public hearing Monday at the Court House to discuss whether the county “will remain in the National Flood Insurance Program due to recent changes and requirements being forced on the county,” according to the public notice.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, traditional insurance policies do not generally cover floods. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will generally underwrite flood policies so that property owners are not forced to find specialized, high-dollar policies that many cannot afford. The county has participated in the federal flood insurance program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, since 1980.
The Daily Home contacted the FEMA offices in Atlanta by telephone and email for more information on the possible suspension, but received no response.
According to County Engineer Shannon Robbins, the major issue would seem to be that Talladega County, along with most other counties in Alabama, cannot enforce zoning, and thus has no way of knowing if someone builds in a floodplain in an unincorporated area.
“We’re doing the permitting as best we can with no zoning authority,” he said. “But they’re (FEMA) citing structures that were built out of compliance 20 or 30 years ago that need to be corrected. We’ve submitted nine (forms required) to start the process of getting some of these properties out of the program, but they’re saying they won’t process them because the owners have not been jailed or fined. We’re working hard to make things work, but a lot of the time it feels like we’re taking a knife to a gunfight.”
Some of the larger counties and most cities in Alabama do have zoning authority, making the floodplain ordinances much easier to enforce.
Robbins said he has had direct access to the federal records for the past six or seven years, but said he believes there are at least 215 flood policy holders in unincorporated areas of the county.
“We’ve got signs up all over the county, we run weekly newspaper ads and we do mass mailings about floodplain issues and we work with surveyors, developers and builders to make sure they understand all the ins and outs,” Robbins said. “But it’s a nationwide issue. We’ve never had a documented 100 year flood in Talladega, but there are many other places that have had several just in the last 10 years. But it looks like the program in general is having problems, not just us. And I don’t understand how or why this is just coming up in the last several months.”
According to a chart published by FEMA, several jurisdictions in Alabama have already been suspended from the program, including the unincorporated areas of St. Clair, Jefferson and Shelby counties and the cities of Leeds, Argo, Moody, Lakeview, Lipscomb, Homewood and Indian Springs Village. All of these appear to have been suspended in September of last year.