TALLADEGA

County Commission makes wishes known on local legislation

One of the bills would abolish office of constable

The Talladega County Commission unanimously passed resolutions Monday night in favor of three local bills expected to come before the Legislature this session and in opposition to two state bills.

The first local bill that Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore asked the commission to support involves the creation of a Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund, which would hold money generated from a new $2 fee on every license plate issued in the county.