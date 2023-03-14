County Commission makes wishes known on local legislation

The Talladega County Commission unanimously passed resolutions Monday night in favor of three local bills expected to come before the Legislature this session and in opposition to two state bills.
The first local bill that Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore asked the commission to support involves the creation of a Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund, which would hold money generated from a new $2 fee on every license plate issued in the county.
The fund would be used to pay for training, vehicles, equipment or any other legitimate law enforcement use.
The second bill would abolish the office of Constable of Talladega County. A similar bill was proposed last year, but ultimately failed.
That bill became controversial when several of the people currently serving as constable said they were not consulted. There are currently 15 constable precincts in Talladega, although several of the positions appear to be vacant.
Each of the current constables is serving a four-year term, and would be allowed to serve out their term before their office permanently expired.
Kilgore said constables once served a purpose, but now were primarily process servers.
The other local act would provide for the operation and regulation of an inmate commissary at the Talladega County Jail. Again, money raised at the commissary would be used for regular operations in the sheriff’s office.
The commission unanimously voted in favor of both resolutions.
The two bills that the commission opposed involved protecting the county’s roads and bridges. The first bill would increase the weight limit on logging trucks by 10 percent, or an extra 100,000 pounds per trip over the county’s roads. The county’s roads and bridges have been underfunded for decades, according to the resolution, and are only now undergoing extensive repairs. Putting heavier log trucks on the roads would undo much recent progress.
The other bill getting a recommended thumbs down from the commission would do away with contractor liability on completed public works projects, leaving the county responsible.
According to the resolution, this bill would “set up situations where road contractors would no longer have any incentive to identify dangerous conditions and would allow those road contractors to be protected from lawsuiits, regardless of the quality of their workmanship, once the county has accepted the project and made the last payment to the contractor…”
Also Monday, the commission:
—Approved a proposal for Rebuild Alabama Projects for fiscal 2023, while still working to catch up on projects from the last three years.
—Approved a resolution in favor of litter prevention awareness month.
—Approved a resolution supporting an expansion of the Talladega National Forest to encompass all of the Pinhoti Trail.
—Surplussed and marked for auction several pieces of heavy equipment in the highway department.
—Reappointed Robert Pope to the Fayetteville Water Authority.
—Announced a cleanup day in District 5 at Walco on March 25.
—Announced a “Gong Show”-style fundraiser for the senior center in Munford.