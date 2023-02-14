 Skip to main content
County commission endorses words of support for veterans’ recovery project

The Talladega County Commission unanimously approved a resolution in support of Dovetail Landing, near Lincoln, during its regular meeting Monday night. The resolution does not commit the commission to spending any money, but rather takes the form of a letter addressed to state Finance Director Bill Poole in support of state funding.

“Dovetail Landing is seeking to create an inspiring and valuable resource for veterans and their families,” according to the resolution. “This facility, located here in Talladega County, will serve as a transitional and wellness community for our veterans returning home. The goal is to be a residential ‘one-stop shop’ for all the resources a returning veteran will need to help them transition back into civilian life.”