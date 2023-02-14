County commission endorses words of support for veterans’ recovery project

The Talladega County Commission unanimously approved a resolution in support of Dovetail Landing, near Lincoln, during its regular meeting Monday night. The resolution does not commit the commission to spending any money, but rather takes the form of a letter addressed to state Finance Director Bill Poole in support of state funding.
“Dovetail Landing is seeking to create an inspiring and valuable resource for veterans and their families,” according to the resolution. “This facility, located here in Talladega County, will serve as a transitional and wellness community for our veterans returning home. The goal is to be a residential ‘one-stop shop’ for all the resources a returning veteran will need to help them transition back into civilian life.”
The resolution goes on to say “Often our veterans come back with hidden wounds and traumatic injuries that mean the transition to their civilian lives is more complicated and difficult. Dovetail Landing’s facilities and resources are designed by combat veterans, caregivers and mental health professionals to help those veterans who are struggling with their transition as well as veterans who suffer daily from issues like post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and physical injuries sustained during their military service to our country.”
The commission’s letter added “ample funding would allow Dovetail Landing to become a model and beacon to other states as an example of what is possible in the pursuit of supporting those who have sacrificed for our freedom.”
All of this will be done at no cost to the veterans themselves, with funding coming from the U.S. Veterans Administration and private sponsorships and donations.
The Dovetail Landing Project began with Alana Centilli, whose son, Daniel, suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving in the Marine Corps. Daniel died just before Christmas 2019. In addition to the letter of support from the commission, she and other volunteers have also met with Gov, Kay Ivey’s external affairs director Casey Rogers, State Rep. Ben Robbins, State Sen. Lance Bell, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Mike Rogers, among many others, and are still waiting to meet with Congressman Terry Sewell and Sen. Katie Britt. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Honda are also on board.
“We’re talking to everyone,” Centilli said.
“What we are talking about doing is transformational,” she said. “It is very emotional for me, and for the veterans we will help, and we will do it right here in Talladega County.”
The city of Lincoln previously donated 50 acres for the project, and ground was broken in November. The work on the property will be completed in stages, over a period of several years.
During the same meeting, the commission also voted unanimously to name Assistant County Engineer Larry Roberson interim county engineer. He will be taking the place of Shannon Robbins, whose contract was terminated by the commission during a called meeting earlier this month.
According to county Administrator Pat Lyle, Roberson has been with the county Highway Department since 1984.
“He probably knows more than all of us combined,” she said.
Commissioner Philip Morris spoke highly of the work done by Lyle, Roberson and Shawn McComb over the last few weeks. “You all have really stepped up to the plate,” he said. “You make a great team.”
Also Monday, the commission:
— Opened and tabled the lone bid, from Foley Products of Clantanon, for concrete pipe for the highway department for six months. When the commission sent out bids for one year’s worth, there were no responses.
— Awarded the low bid of $5.1 million to EWS of Tyron, Ga., for a new 10-inch ductile iron transmission main on Stemley Road.
— Approved a resolution asking the legislature to raise the pay for the office of coroner. The position has paid $12,000 per year for as long as anyone on the commission could remember.
— Approved a beer and wine license transfer.
— Approved plans for a subdivision to be known as Bucky Estates. The approval does not include any new roads.
— Approved the usual agreements between the board of registrars and the city of Talladega for municipal elections this year.
— Approved two certified appraisers in the revenue office and a maintenance technician.