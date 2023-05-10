 Skip to main content
County commission approves new election equipment for poll workers

The Talladega County Commission has unanimously approved the purchase of new tablets and cases to be distributed to poll workers around the county.

“Our current poll books are becoming obsolete and need to be replaced so that we can provide an efficient voting experience for the voters of Talladega County,” Probate Judge Chad Joiner informed the commission in writing during its regular meeting Monday night.