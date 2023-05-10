County commission approves new election equipment for poll workers

The Talladega County Commission has unanimously approved the purchase of new tablets and cases to be distributed to poll workers around the county.
“Our current poll books are becoming obsolete and need to be replaced so that we can provide an efficient voting experience for the voters of Talladega County,” Probate Judge Chad Joiner informed the commission in writing during its regular meeting Monday night.
Joiner’s proposal was for 56 tablets and 37 cases from ES&S. “We have 12 precincts (in the county) that utilize two to eight poll books,” he wrote. “Each case can hold two tablets, which will benefit our poll inspectors, who will have more than one poll book assigned to their precinct. Additionally, the new tablets and cases are tremendously lighter than the current ones we have. As you know, most of our inspectors are over the age of 60 and quire a few are over the age of 70.”
The upgrade would cost about $70,000, and would likely be split between the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. That price includes $4,400 for software, and $1,975 for training.
The county line item for voting machine expense in this year’s budget is $75,000.
The county paid $71,387 for the current equipment in 2017.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Approved an agreement with Vertiv Services for maintenance of the uninterrupted power supply at each tower site for the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency, to be paid for with a $4,219 state grant.
— Appointed Matthew Armbrester to the Central Water District Board.
— Opened and tabled bids for traffic striping equipment.
— Approved ABC license requirests for Comet Food Mart, Comet Package Store, Curry Station Vending and Oxford Texaco.
— Approved a conference request.
— Announced a community cleanup in the Oldfield Community May 13.
— Announced a community cleanup in the Odena community at the Bolton Community Center May 12.