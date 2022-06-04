County Board of Education adds trio to adminstrative staff

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey introduced the three newest members of the system’s administrative team to the board during a called meeting Friday morning.
Blair Steffens is the new principal at Munford Middle School, Alex Johnson is the new assistant principal at Stemley Road Elementary School, and Shareka Lee is the new coordinator of assessment and math instruction for the district. All three have long histories within the system, however.
Steffens began her career as a teacher at Munford Elementary School and worked her way up to instruction and technology coach before moving across the street as assistant principal at Munford Middle.
“She is very well-versed in instruction and administration, and we are very excited for her in her new role,” Lacey said.
Johnson has been a coach and special education teacher at Winterboro for just shy of a decade. “He has been a wonderful role model for the past nine years, and we are very proud to have him as a part of our administrative team,” Lacey said.
Lee was previously an assistant principal at Stemley Elementary and principal at Sycamore. The position she is taking at the central office is partially a new position mandated by the state.
“She was one of our rock-star principals,” Lacey said. “Now in the central office, she is adding still more ‘gold to the empire.’”
“We are truly blessed to have such outstanding leadership at all levels,” she added.
Also Friday, the board:
— Heard Lacey report that the administrative retreat had been held Thursday at Talladega College and had been successful.
— Announced that summer reading camps and summer school begin Monday.
— Accepted the resignations of Anastasia Bagwell, second grade at Watwood; Caitlin Prater Calhoun, English at Lincoln High School; Jessica Dorough, math at Lincoln High School; Amber Harris, second grade at Stemley; Mary Ella Pearson, special education at Childersburg High; Jannah Phillips, second grade at B.B.Comer; Nicole Stewart, third grade at Watwood and Letinna Wilson, central office secretary.
— Accepted the retirement of Sycamore Elementary custodian Timothy Murray.
— Hired Bruce Beasley, Winterboro special education; Lauren Brown, third grade at Watwood; Patricia Coleman, bus driver at Childersburg Middle; Emmanuel Gooden, bus driver at Drew Middle; Alex Graben, custodian at Munford Elementary; Andrea Green, Child Nutrition Program assistant at Stemley Elementary; Mindy Grogan, special education at Lincoln High School; John Harris, bus driver at Munford Middle; Larry Johnson, Childersburg High School special education; Hannah Langley, custodian at Munford Elementary; Allison Ledbetter, English at Lincoln High; Alexander Nelson, sixth grade at Drew Middle; Rhonda Nolin, social studies at Childersburg Middle;’April Pearson, bus driver at Munford Middle; Joshua Pdoris, social studies at Fayetteville; Savannah Ross, second grade at Stemley; Aria Simmons, bus driver at Drew Middle; Katlyn Smith, library media specialist at Drew; Rebecca Ulrich, math at Lincoln High and Mautaveus Young, social studies at Munford Middle.
— Approved leaves of absence for Susan Evans, business education at Lincoln High and Alisha King, technology integration specialist at Childersburg Elementary.
— Terminated Candice Kromer, CNP assistant at Comer High.
— Rejected all three bids for teacher devices as not complying with the specifications or requiring additional software purchases. The items will be rebid.
— Announced their next meetings for Monday, June 27 and Monday, July 11. Both meetings begin at 3 p.m at the central office.