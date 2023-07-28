 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA
Water tabled

Council to take another look a treatment project next month

The Talladega City Council has agreed to table a nearly $8.5 million water improvement project for at least 30 days.

According to Water and Sewer director Cathy Fuller, the project would double the daily capacity at the surface treatment plant to 4 million gallons per day and address certain structural issues. All of the money for the project would come from a previously issued bond.