Council to take another look a treatment project next month

The Talladega City Council has agreed to table a nearly $8.5 million water improvement project for at least 30 days.
According to Water and Sewer director Cathy Fuller, the project would double the daily capacity at the surface treatment plant to 4 million gallons per day and address certain structural issues. All of the money for the project would come from a previously issued bond.
When the council was initially presented with this project in 2021, Fuller said, the initial estimate was $3,850,000. When it was sent out for bid in June of this year, however, only one contractor submitted a bid, and for more than twice the budget, at $8,556,837.
After some negotiating with the contractor, the price was brought down a relative smidgen, to $8,423,187.
Fuller explained that contractors were still having difficulty finding employees, and said that likely other potential bidders simply lacked the manpower to take on an additional project as large as this one.
During the council’s regular meeting Thursday night, Councilman Trae Miller initially suggested the bid be tabled until after the election. However, Fuller and City Manager Seddrick Hill expressed concern that the current bid would expire by then, and a rebid could send the cost to $10 million or higher.
In a memo that Fuller submitted to the council, she said “The current water treatment plant was designed to produce 4 million gallons per day, (but), as it sits, (it) cannot produce this water due to hydraulic issues and other items. The dire need and impact of this project will provide a sustainable and reliable water treatment process and increase the production capacity to 4 million gallons per day, double our current production, increasing the level of service to the city of Talladega consumers as well as providing for future residential growth, industry and commercial. Additionally, this upgrade will make overdue repairs and service our wells that cannot currently be shut down due to demands. The money to cover the additional cost of the water treatment plant repairs and improvements will be covered by utilizing the Tipton Well filtration system money from the bond along with shifting money from the three chemical feed systems at the Wastewater Plant and digester top repairs to this item.
“We will then utilize the money from the North Talladega Water Project Fund ($1,425,589) and seek (State Revolving Fund) funding that we have already been offered by (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) to cover the projects that have been shifted due to these cost increases.”
Once approved, the project is expected to take about a year to complete.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson acknowledged the importance of the project, and then appointed Williams and Hill to form a committee to study the issue and make a recommendation back to the council as soon as possible.
“The longer we wait, the higher the price is likely to go,” Patterson said.
The council eventually agreed to address the issue further in 30 days, which would put them past the general election but before the runoffs, if any.
Councilman Joe Power expressed concern about the price tag rising further, saying too long a delay “might be the biggest mistake we ever made.”
Also Thursday, the council:
— Appointed Coty Alan Taylor to the TOP Trails Board of Directors, replacing Chip Moore.
— Heard a presentation from the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, an Oxford based nonprofit, that will be hosting Barbers Against Bullying: Cut the Violence, a community event scheduled for Monday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at 2Five6 Vybz, 124 Johnson Avenue South in Talladega. There will be food, a drawing for a PlayStation 5 and other prizes and a guest appearance by Carl Payne, best known for his appearances on the TV show “Martin” in the 1990s.
— Announced that there will be a ribbon-cutting and town hall-type meeting Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. at the new housing development at Timber Ridge.
— Approved a resolution in support and appreciation of the Creek/Muscogee Nation and the groups deep history and ties to the area.
— Approved two weed abatements.
— Awarded a grant writing contract for the next round of Community Development Block Grant Funding for a demolition project.
— Approved a user agreement for Ingram Dean Dance Class for use of a room at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
— Authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to negotiate with Diamond Tours for the senior trip to Nashville.
— Approved a change order for the East Street Pocket Park that adds the cost of benches and tables back into the overall contractors price. This was done largely to avoid putting the furniture out for separate public bid, which might further delay the project.
— Approved an $82,000 contract with Sain and Associates to maintain city roads between paving projects.
— Tabled the proposed condemnation of a house on Coffee Street.
— Approved the 2023 list of poll workers and salaries for the upcoming municipal elections.
— Declared five pieces of property in the city nuisances.
— Approved the purchase of an easement and public right of way along Willman Road.
— Heard Hill announce a webinar and possible grant funding to work with railroad companies that frequently block traffic in town.
— Heard Hill announce that he will be meeting with county officials about a new Animal Shelter.
—Heard Hill say that he was working on a plan through the Alabama Community Broadband project.
—Heard Hill say that he would be presenting a job description for a domestic violence, homeless and substance abuse liaison in the police department. This person would not be a police officer, but would rather help coordinate relevant services.
— Heard Council President Betty Spratlin thank all the city employees for their hard work, particularly in restriping the parking lot at City Hall.