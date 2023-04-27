 Skip to main content
Council to deal with city manager contract issues next month

The Talladega City Council will set aside until its May 1 meeting a pair of proposed changes to City Manager Seddrick Hill’s contract, because two council members were absent from the Monday meeting and the council wants to avoid the possibility of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act.

Council members Trae Williams and Vickie Robinson Hall were absent Monday night, when the attending council members voted 3-0 to table the changes.