Council to deal with city manager contract issues next month

The Talladega City Council will set aside until its May 1 meeting a pair of proposed changes to City Manager Seddrick Hill’s contract, because two council members were absent from the Monday meeting and the council wants to avoid the possibility of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act.
Council members Trae Williams and Vickie Robinson Hall were absent Monday night, when the attending council members voted 3-0 to table the changes.
The two items on the agenda to be added into the contract had been previously discussed, but apparently left out of the previously approved version of the contract. Specifically, the amended contract would allow Hill to “cash-in” any unused sick leave or vacation time if he resigns or is terminated for cause. This language had been included in contracts for the previous two city managers, but the current council agreed with Hill that the language was unfair and potentially problematic legally.
All other city employees are allowed credit for unused leave time, Hill pointed out during a previous meeting.
During a different meeting, held March 31, the council seemed to come to the conclusion that Hill was expected to be on call 24/7 — as previous managers had been — and the council seemed to be in rare agreement to keep language that would make the city his sole employer.
That language appeared to have gone out the window Monday night, however.
In response to a question from Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, Hill said any side jobs he might take would not interfere or present possible conflicts of interest with his position as manager. For instance, he said that when he taught classes as an adjunct professor at Talladega College, the classes were normally held on weekends or at night. He has also done work outside the city as a grant writer and had established a political foundation for his son.
“You are never going to be able to build generational wealth with just a full time job,” he said.
Hill earns $135,000 per year under language recently approved by the council.
Hill also added that the sole employment language “had been part of [his initial] two-year contract, but I didn’t recognize that until I read it later on.”
He also pointed out that “some city employees also have their own lawn care businesses.”
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin asked that the matters be tabled, and both Spratlin and Councilman Joe Power said they had been contacted by one of the absent council members via email or text message earlier in the day.
City attorney Mike O’Brien pointed out that this might be a problem under laws barring “serial meetings” under the Alabama Open Meetings Act. Any time two or more members of a governing body discuss a particular course of action, the body must wait seven days before acting on that particular item to avoid running afoul of the law.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for May 1, in one week, so the council members present agreed to table the two proposals until that time. Power asked that the motion to table also include language that would enjoin the council members from having any further discussion among themselves until the next meeting.
Also Monday, the council:
— Heard Hill, the council members present and Rep. Mike Rogers, who was not present, offer prayers and condolences to the family of Mayor Timothy Ragland, whose young son passed away last week.
— Saw City Clerk Joanna Medlin swear Rob Clardy in as a member of the Citizens Advisory Board.
— Approved a $2,500 appropriation request from TCR Child Care.
— Approved a $100 contribution to the Civilian Marksmanship Program.
— Bought a $1,000, eight-seat table for the Talladega College Graduation Ceremony coming up next month.
— Voted to move the city’s Other Post Employment Benefits fund from First Bank of Alabama, which Hill says no longer handles these types of accounts, to Raymond James.
— Approved two weed abatements.
— Approved a contract with Alabama Power to move power lines of the East Street Pocket Park project area.
— Surplussed equipment from the Police Department.
— Approved a contract with Alabama Industries for the Blind for mass mailing services for the upcoming election at a cost of 75 cents per postcard.
— Accepted the annual waste water treatment plant reports for Brecon, Airport and Main plants.
— Heard Hill and Powers give a brief report on a meeting with the owners of Talladega Downs regarding various security issues.
— Heard about several upcoming fundraising events to benefit the Samaritan Lions Club.
— Heard Hill announced that he had located a buyer for a trailer park at Mountain View and Grogan Road.