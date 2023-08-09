 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Council sets route limits for large commercial trucks

TALLADEGA — The city voted unanimously Monday night to approve a set of truck routes through the city and establish penalties, including fines and potential jail time, for violators.

The ordinance applies to commercial trucks weighing over 26,000 pounds (including load carried) or having more than two axles. It also includes any vehicle carrying solid or toxic waste, but does not cover passenger vehicles, government-owned or public utility vehicles, motor homes, recreational vehicles or moving vans.