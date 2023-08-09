Council sets route limits for large commercial trucks

TALLADEGA — The city voted unanimously Monday night to approve a set of truck routes through the city and establish penalties, including fines and potential jail time, for violators.
The ordinance applies to commercial trucks weighing over 26,000 pounds (including load carried) or having more than two axles. It also includes any vehicle carrying solid or toxic waste, but does not cover passenger vehicles, government-owned or public utility vehicles, motor homes, recreational vehicles or moving vans.
The truck routes include Alabama 77, Alabama 21, East Street (from 77/21 to Broadway Avenue), Broadway Avenue, Brecon Access Road, Allen Street (from 21/77 to Nimitz Avenue), Pope Street, Ward Avenue, Thornton Street, Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. Sloan Avenue (from East Street to Stephen J. White) and East Renfroe Road.
Trucks may deviate from these routes for loading and unloading or starting or ending a trip. The new ordinance also authorizes the chief of police and public works director to to put up signs showing the routes, and allows for fines of up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail for violations
Councilman Trae Williams said he was particularly glad that the new restrictions would keep heavy truck traffic off downtown streets, “including those heavy pulpwood trucks.” Councilman Joe Power agreed.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson also voiced approval, saying “I don’t know about anyone else, but these big trucks have caused me to suffer immensely.” He then asked City Manager Seddrick Hill how the law would be implemented.
Hill said that the staff was working to contact trucking companies licensed in the city to inform them of the new routes and that signs would be put up. He estimated it would take three to six months before police began issuing tickets.
“But the tickets will come eventually,” Patterson said.
Hill assured him they would, adding that the new routes would prevent heavy trucks from damaging city streets and particularly tall trucks from damaging traffic signals.