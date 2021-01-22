Council rejects letter from potential utility suitor

The Talladega City Council voted 3-2 Thursday night to reject a letter of intent from Southwest Water, a private company that buys up municipal utilities. In this case, the company was asking for the exclusive right to study Talladega’s water and sewer system for the next 120 to 180 days before making an offer.
Council President Trae Williams, Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson and Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall all voted against the letter, with Councilman Joe Power and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin voting to go forward. Although he does not have a vote with the council, Mayor Tim Ragland was also skeptical of the company and its offer.
A representative of the company made contact with Williams and Power at some point last year, later meeting with the late Beth Cheeks, then city manager, at some point as well. The first public discussion took place at a council meeting in October, when Patterson asked for more information and said that he was generally opposed to selling off the system, which he said should be a point of pride for the city. At that point, the company’s attorneys and city attorney Mike O’Brien were in the process of marking up the letter of intent to come up with something that might be acceptable to both parties.
When the letter of intent came up Thursday night, Power said, “We’ve been through this and through this, and I don’t think we’re going to need a lot of back and forth discussion. But I do want to point out that there is some history with this sort of thing. Our city fathers, back in the 1900’s, set up an electrical co-operative that was eventually sold to Alabama Power, I’m assuming for reasons having to do with efficiency or cost. At one time, I know that trash pickup was handled by the city, and we even had our burn pile, but that was also moved outside of the city, probably for environmental reasons. So this is not new. But even so, what we have tonight is not a proposal to sell, just an agreement to let them take a second look.”
In response to a question from Spratlin, O’Brien said there were no binding agreements in the letter before the council.
“They want to look at the assets, the finances and the system. The first offer they sent did have some parts that were binding, but we objected to those, and they’ve been removed. What this letter does is give them 120 days for their due diligence, with an option for 60 more days if needed. The city won’t consider any other offers during this time,” O’Brien said.
The current document does not contain any language regarding current employees or existing rates.
Charles Long, speaking on behalf of the company, added, “This is just for us to take a look-see. But we don’t travel with employees, we’re going to need people who are familiar with the system.”
Williams said he had been involved in working with the company from the beginning, but had also spoken with the other council members and with his constituents, and was taking into consideration the fact that the city had been working to restructure the department’s bond debt.
“I want to see Talladega improve Talladega,” he said.
Ragland said he had researched the company through the Better Business Bureau and through customer comments on the company’s website and Facebook page.
“The employees seem happy, but you get a lot of one-star ratings from customers," he said. "But my main concern is that an outside private company is coming in. As a private company, your goal is to make money, which is fine. But the city is here to provide a service, not to make money. I want to make sure that we are able to maintain the level of service people have come to expect.”
Long emphasized the fact that this was only a preliminary gesture, and said not to put a great deal of stock in Facebook comments. He added that the company’s web site says it is committed to providing nothing but the best for their customers.
“I was raised in a small city, I understand the fear,” Long added. We’re looking forward to getting to know the leadership, and working closely for the benefit of both entities.”
At this point, Williams called for the motion to accept the letter, which was made by Power and seconded by Spratlin. The remaining three council members all voted no, laying the issue to rest.
At an earlier meeting, O’Brien said that even if the council and the private company did come to an agreement, the final sale would still have to be approved by a public referendum.
This is actually the second attempt by Southwest Water to acquire the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. The previous attempt was in 2010, under former City Manager Mike Stampfler. Stampfler resigned shortly after that council refused to consider the offer.
Also Thursday the council:
— Approved weed abatements on 10 different properties.
— Agreed to vacate the portion of Tinney Street from Stone Avenue to the railroad tracks at the request of Talladega Pattern, which owns much of the property.
— Saw Ragland swear Phaer Bonner onto the Industrial Development Board.
— Approved the final contract extension for Alpine Properties for grounds maintenance at 33 different properties owned by the Water and Sewer Department.
— Approved a change order to the contract with Living Waters to repair the raw sewage motor and pump for a cost of up to $19,046.
— Heard Ragland announce that his first “virtual town hall” with police chief Jason Busby was available online on Ragland’s and the city’s Facebook pages.
— Heard City Manager Kelsey Gallahar explain that off duty police officers were filling in as code enforcement officers following the retirement of the city employee that previously held that job.
— Heard complaints from Spratlin and Power about speeding, especially on South Street.