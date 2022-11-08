 Skip to main content
Council OKs improvements, but questions arise on Chamber building

TALLADEGA — The City Council unanimously approved a slate of capital improvement projects and purchases for fiscal 2022 and 2023 during its regular meeting Monday evening.

According to a report provided by City Manager Seddrick Hill, the city’s dedicated Capital Improvement bank fund contains $3,645,662.36. The city also has a special reserve account, opened by Hill early during his tenure as manager, which contains just over $1 million. The city also has special funds for seven and 10 cent gas tax and the oil trust fund containing $123,000, $157,000, $292,000 and $501,000, respectively.