Council OKs improvements, but questions arise on Chamber building

TALLADEGA — The City Council unanimously approved a slate of capital improvement projects and purchases for fiscal 2022 and 2023 during its regular meeting Monday evening.
According to a report provided by City Manager Seddrick Hill, the city’s dedicated Capital Improvement bank fund contains $3,645,662.36. The city also has a special reserve account, opened by Hill early during his tenure as manager, which contains just over $1 million. The city also has special funds for seven and 10 cent gas tax and the oil trust fund containing $123,000, $157,000, $292,000 and $501,000, respectively.
The oil and gas funds, by law, must be used for paving and infrastructure projects.
Hill’s proposal would leave $5,000 in each account, leaving just under $4.7 million for actual projects.
Some 19 projects, totaling $1.745 million, have already been approved, leaving $2,950,000 for future projects. Of that amount, $2 million is set aside for paving.
The interest on the reserve account will be used for roof repairs in the fire department.
The previously approved projects include Willman Road Phase 1 ($100,000), rewiring traffic signals ($50,000), the facade grant program ($30,000), the East Street Pocket Park ($600,000), the Chamber of Commerce ($80,000) and fire station 1 renovations ($60,000), engineering for addition to animal control.($10,000), carpet removal and replacement at city hall ($35,000), Heritage Hall ($129,163), a storm shelter at the Bemiston Recreation Center ($10,000) and heating and air conditioning replacement at city hall ($165,621). All of these projects were approved in 2021.
The list also includes codifications ($10,360) and a fire department training center ($100,000), both approved in 2017, East Side Building ($25,000) HVAC at city hall ($20,850) from 2020 and Tasers ($143,486), traffic engineering ($34,400) and Christmas on the Square ($126,000) from 2022.
The list of new projects, aside from paving, includes codifications for $16,000, condemnations for $90,000, facade grants for $100,000, four mowers totaling $45,000, fire rescue equipment ($36,000), small equipment totaling $55,000, and a fire department pressure fan at $10,000. There is another $115,000 set aside for phase 2 of the Willman Road project, as well as pool resurfacing, lights for the Jemison Park tennis courts, dirt for the sports complex, radios and computers for the police department and another $220,000 for renovations at the chamber.
The items were passed as a package and did not generally lead to a great deal of controversy, with the exception of the Chamber project.
Hill explained that the Talladega Hall of Heroes Committee, acting as the city’s tourism bureau, had designed a green space and improvements at an estimated cost of $303,000. Hill said that repairs to the roof alone, however, were estimated at $423,000. Some $231,000 had previously been committed to the project and even with that another $72,000 would be needed.
City attorney Mike O’Brien pointed out that letting the Hall of Heroes Committee handle a public works project was against the law in the first place. The city needed to follow the normal procedure of hiring an engineer or architect to design the project, let it out for bid and let the lowest bidding contractor actually build the project.
“You can’t let a private organization or volunteers do it for you,” he said. Hill attempted to argue that he had found instances where private groups had worked to renovate property around the square in years past.
“If they were public buildings, then they were acting unlawfully,” O’Brien said.
This discussion prompted Councilman Trae Williams to question the usefulness of the city maintaining the chamber in the first place.
“We’re spending a crap-ton of money there, and they bring absolutely nothing to us,” he said. “When was the last time anyone went to the chamber and got anything out of it. It’s hidden behind a law office, and no one even knows it’s there. Nobody is going to go there to see a broken down caboose.”
“They don’t do s - - -,” he added. “I got up and left the meeting last week because I was so angry. But I’m not going to do that this time. We’re not putting money up for citizens, at least where they never got anything out of it. And when you find that money tree, let me know, my family needs some too.”
Council President Horace Patterson pointed out that the city owns the building and that it would be extremely unwise to let the space deteriorate further, especially when “it could be very attractive.”
Councilwoman Betty Spratlin added that the building also houses the United Way of North Talladega County, which also pays rent to the city.
Councilman Joe Power added “We own a lot of empty buildings around the square, too, maybe we should think about knocking some of them down as well.”
Williams, as he mentioned above, left the last council meeting after a motion made by Spratlin to order a five-year forensic audit with no clear picture of what it was looking for was first approved and then voted down.
O’Brien explained that according to Robert’s Rules of Order, the first motion approving the audit was actually still in place. The council could have voted to reconsider during the last meeting, but no one moved to do so, or it could rescind the previous vote by at least a 4 to 1 vote. Spraltin and Williams initially supported the audit, and Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall was the swing vote, voting first for and then against.
Monday night, Patterson pointed out that the audit would not be free, and going through five years of financial records while not looking for anything specific would take a long time and likely be very expensive. Williams said the audit would only be performed at the discretion of whatever auditor the state hired.
Talladega Industrial Development Board Chairman Jim Whitson, who worked in the financial sector as an auditor and certified public account for multinational corporations, said that a forensic audit was the longest, most difficult and most expensive type to perform, and warned the council that without giving the auditors more specific instructions, the process would be even longer and more expensive.
Even if some errors that the city’s regular auditors missed are discovered, the city will not likely recover the money and even if they did, it would not offset the cost. Another audience member pointed out that the city books are audited by a professional accounting firm, and those finds are certified by the state anyway.
Patterson asked for a motion to rescind the previous resolution, then made the motion himself, with Hall seconding. Williams tried to end discussion, but was told by O’Brien that he could not do so.
Spratlin voted against the motion to rescind, but Williams voted yes, saying “This is something that this council clearly does not want.”