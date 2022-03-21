Council meets to discuss capital improvements and what to do with ARP funds

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council held a lengthy called meeting Monday evening to discuss capital improvement projects past and present and allocation of American Rescue Plan funds.
The ARP funding was approved by a vote of 3-0 Monday, but no final action was taken on the capital improvements. Council President Horace Patterson abstained, and Councilwoman Vickie Robinson-Hall was not present.
The council meets again next Monday and is expected to approve an amended slate of projects then. Although the new projects City Manager Seddrick Hill submitted Monday were meant to cover two years, the council agreed to have him alter the list so that it would cover the next three years, with slightly smaller expenditures each year.
The new capital improvement project list as submitted listed $1.2 million for paving. The council agreed to delete a $500,000 line item for grant matches to add to the paving fund, with the understanding that they would approve grant matches separately as the grants were awarded and announced.
In total, the new capital improvement budget is a city-wide wish list totaling $7.6 million, Since there is only about $1.4 million available in the capital improvement account, however, the council and Hill will have to whittle the total down considerably before coming up with a doable project.
The Municipal Airport, for instance, requested funding for four equipment purchases totaling $51,900. Councilman Trae Williams said he believed the airport, which only recently became a city department, should cover its own costs. However, the airport board would have to agree to this arrangement, and that board is not scheduled to meet again until next month. Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller is also a board member and said she would talk with board chair Ray Miller about having a called meeting before then.
The council also, at least temporarily, set aside renovations at Fire Station #2 (Fire Chief Danny Warwick could not attend the meeting) for $85,000. Another $40,000 in comprehensive planning funds has already been approved in the main budget, and $26,000 of $100,000 for the facade grant program is also in the regular budget. The council did not discuss the facade grant further, deciding to wait until Hall could be present for the discussion.
The council also reserved judgment on a line in the police budget for a five-year plan to purchase various types of cameras for $600,000. Williams said he wanted to know the phased costs, and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin said she wanted to know how many cameras would be bought.
“I understand we need to be sensitive to cost, but we also need to be sensitive to the ongoing disaster in our communities with all these shootings," Patterson said. "I think this should be a priority.”
In addition to the paving project, the Public Works project list includes replacing two bridges ($750,000 total) and repairing a 35-foot-high retaining wall on Court Street for $350,000. Public Works director Karen Phillips recommended closing the two bridges and rerouting traffic while treating the retaining wall as the major priority. She also submitted requests to upgrade or replace several pieces of heavy equipment, for a total of $3.1 million from that department.
A large portion of the roof at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library will have to be replaced at a total cost of just under $100,000. Library Director Vicky Harkins said the cost of the project would be split over two years, and that the library itself would cover about $20,000 of the overall cost.
Hill also supplied the council with a list of unfinished capital projects dating back to 2018 totaling just over $4 million. Some of these projects are currently in progress but not complete, some have not started, and some have been abandoned altogether.
For instance, the 2018 list includes $600,000 for the East Street parking lot and $50,000 for splash pad infrastructure. The 2018 and 2019 also involve the first two phases of Wehadkee demolition, totaling $175,000.
The splash pad and Wehadkee demolition are out altogether, and the East Street parking lot project has been reduced to a “pocket park” green space. The price tag on this project drops to about $400,000, with the council agreeing to move the Wehadkee money toward this project.
The only 2018 project that will likely go forward as originally planned is a fire department training facility valued at $100,000.
The 2019 projects still on the books include work at the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce (currently underway) valued at $100,000, ongoing city hall sewer replacements at $150,000 and a parking lot on Court Street for $50,000, which work has not begun on.
The 2019 plan also includes almost $1.5 million in water and sewer projects, including $50,000 at the chamber, $950,000 for the Brecon Waste Water Plant and $465,000 for the Sloan Avenue Well upgrades.
The list for 2020 projects still on the books include renovation of the East Side Head Start Building and improvements to the heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems at City Hall for $25,000 and $30,000, respectively. Upgrades to the municipal court system estimated at $26,000 are already complete, Hill said. Water and Sewer projects, which must be handled separately from other city departments, include $655,000, including the first of three payments on a new supervisory control and data acquisition system and replacement of equipment at three sewer plants that is between 20 and 30 years old.
The 2021 project list includes work on the caboose at the chamber for $35,000, renovations at the main fire station (already in progress) for $60,000 and phase one cemetery software and mapping for $16,000. According to City Clerk Joanna Medlin, the current cemetery maps are all on paper and in danger of disintegrating.
Other projects include AC engineering and bid specification for office additions ($10,000), work on the Willman Road culvert ($100,000, but reimbursable through the ARP), new traffic signals on Battle and Court streets ($50,000), new sidewalks from the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind overhead crosswalk to the square ($60,000), a digital sign for the parks and recreation department ($31,000) and a shelter lift chair for the Bemiston Recreation Center ($10,000), as well as $225,000 in water and sewer projects.
Since all of these projects had already been approved by either this or the previous council, there was no need for a vote on them Monday night.
Official action
The only official action taken Monday night was to approve just over $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds in half a dozen different categories.
For instance, under Public Health, $25,000 was used for rapid response COVID-19 testing, $10,000 for personal protective equipment, $50,000 for changes to public facilities, $25,000 for mental health services and $25,000 for substance abuse services.
Under negative household assistance, $125,000 was allocated for rent, mortgage and utility assistance for citizens, $100,000 for internet “hot spots” for those who otherwise lack access, $125,000 in aid to small businesses, $445,730 for nonprofits, $250,000 for tourism and hospitality and another $250,000 in “other economic support.”
Under services to disproportionately impacted communities, $58,400 goes to early learning programs, $150,000 in aid to high poverty districts, $50,000 for affordable housing (specifically the city’s sponsorship of a house in Union Village at the Presbyterian Home), and $50,000 for other education assistance.
Some $100,000 in federal funding will be used to address sewer overflows, particularly in the Brecon area.
The city is expecting another round of ARP funding in June.