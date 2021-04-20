Council looks at multi-million dollar bond issue

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Council is taking a hard look at borrowing millions of dollars for city projects. This is the second such move by the council in five years to improve the quality of life in the Marble City.
On Tuesday evening, the council authorized Walter Lewis of Piper Sandler & Company to begin work with the city on the feasibility of issuing new bonds and other financial options for future planning and projects.
The authorization gives Mayor Jim Heigl the ability to execute a letter on the city’s behalf to pursue this study.
Council President Lee Perryman would not speculate on the amount of the bond issue or the projects.
“We don’t have an amount yet and no projects. We are setting the framework to move the city into the position to pursue this,” he said after the meeting.
The council in recent months has discussed building a new community center on land it owns where the old Food World is now located. There have also been discussions on paving.
The previous council borrowed more than $12 million for $4 million paving and spent the remainder on various other projects including new roofs for several city buildings. Perryman and current Council members Tiffany Nix and Ashton Fowler were serving on the council then.
Some 20 streets were paved as part of that bond issue. At that time, this was the largest paving project in the city’s history.
The city has seen revenues increase even though the country has been in the midst of a pandemic.
Interim accounting manager Yourlanda Burns presented a quarterly financial report to the council in a work session before the meeting. Burns informed the council revenue was up by an estimated $200,000, while sales tax has seen a $500,000 increase.
“We have a surplus of $1.2 million. These are all positives based on retail sales,” she said.
In other business, the council acted on the following items in its regular meeting that lasted 10 minutes.
—Following a public hearing, approved annexation of properties located at 500 Loblolly Trace, Alpine; 90 Rocky Mount Church Rd, Talladega; and 1 Tuskegee Street;
—Adopted an ordinance authorizing participation in the 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday July 16-18;
—Approved a contract with NextSite to provide commercial development recruitment for the city, at a fee of $35,000 payable over three years;
—Authorized a contract with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for administration and project management of a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $25,000;
—Approved a contract with Focused Construction Services, LLC for resident inspection services for CDBG project for $27,500;
—Approved a contract with Livingston and Harkins, LLC to provide legal services (title searches) for a CDBG project for $300;
— Approved contract with Commercial Development Authority, providing funding in the amount of $8,000 to be paid on a monthly basis, effective April 1, 2021, and expiring September 30, 2021;
—Authorized the purchase of a portable building for Lake Howard at a cost of $6,129.31, to be paid from Lake Howard Recreational Authority funds;
—Purchased a 18,000 BTU Mitsubishi Mini Split unit from Culver Heating & Air for $4,450for Fire Station #1, to be paid from Building Maintenance Funds;
—Accepted a donation of a 2003 Ford Expedition, from the Talladega County Commission to be used as a police department K-9 unit;
—Approved a recommendation from Police Chief Kelley Johnson to adopt adjustments made to the Public Safety-Police Pay Plan and to change effective date of pay plan from April 1, 2021, to the first pay period beginning in April 10, 2021;
—Approved a refund of overpayment to Fermenters Market at the Rex and East Side Jersey Dairy, Inc., doing business as Barber’s Dairy for 2021 business license fees;
— Approved travel/training expenses for Court Magistrate Portia Ford to attend the 2021 Regional Seminar for Municipal Court Officials in Mobile May 6-7, with a registration fee of $195 that was previously paid for an employee to attend the 2020 seminar (cancelled due to COVID and applied to 2021 conference). Additional fees for mileage, meals, and lodging will be incurred. Estimated expenses for Ford are $636;
—Approved travel/training expenses for Firefighters Clay Upchurch and Logan Blake to attend the Apparatus Operator: Aerial class to be held at the Anniston Regional Training Center May 10-14, 2021; no registration fee; expenses for meals and use of a city vehicle will be incurred; employees will carpool; with estimated expenses for Upchurch and Blake at $75 each;
—Approved accounts payable for March of $274,710.65 and payrolls of $400,620.76.