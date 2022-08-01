Council listens to update about finances, but Power says he wants monthly bottom line

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council got a detailed update on the city’s finances Monday evening from a representative of Covering Your Assets LLC, the forensic accounting company hired by the council earlier this year.
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill said the city had been three years behind on their audits when he was hired in May 2021.
“We were working on the 2019 audit then, then the ‘20 and next the ‘21,” he said. “There has been a lot of gossip, a lot of rumors, and they aren’t true. The city is in great shape financially, but we were behind on some journal entries and some reconciliations.”
The council had been eager for reliable financial information for the city for some time. Hill’s and CYA’s presentation were appreciated, but Councilman Joe Power said it was still not quite what he had in mind.
“I see the reconciliations and the balances here,” he said. “But I still want to see our overall bottom line on a monthly basis. This gives us some idea of our status, and I appreciate that, but this is not a financial statement.”
Still, Power said the report indicated that there was no money missing from the city’s coffers, even if some rather significant amounts were listed in the wrong accounts.
According to the presentation from Danielle Ridgeway of Cover Your Assets, “It was noted that bank reconciliations were not up to date for a few accounts, primarily the revenue accounts for the general fund and water and sewer fund.”
Reconciliations for the main account in the general fund have not been completed since August 2021, with the last reconciliation containing “errors relating to large reconciling items which have not cleared and appear to be improperly entered.”
Similarly, “bank reconciliations for the main account within the water fund have not been completed since July 2021. Entries had to be posted in August and September 2021 to add activity that cleared the bank but were never posted to the general ledger,” she said. “Entries have been created to allow for these to be updated through the year end. However, work is still needed to have these current up through today.”
A plan to stay caught up is also now in place.
Some worker’s compensation allocations had been improperly posted as well, but that has also been corrected for the partially completed 2021 audit.
There were also inconsistencies noted in the withdrawals for Water and Sewer’s portion of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s contributions, which have also been addressed.
In perhaps the largest finding so far, payments for water and sewer reimbursement to the general fund have not been made since June 2021, with more than $1.6 million owed the general fund building up in the water and sewer fund. Again, as Power pointed out, no money was missing, but was in the wrong place.
Also troubling was the finding that “the city was not in compliance with submission of payroll taxes for a significant amount of time, which resulted in large liabilities to the IRS and the state of Alabama as of current date,” according to the report. Federal and state payroll tax returns for the fourth quarter of 2020, all of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 have now been remitted. Since the city is now caught up, the penalties may be forgiven.
During the same period, “several months of IRS tax payments were recorded as employee life insurance expenses. We are in the process of preparing entries to correct the issue.”
Many of the problems seemingly stem from high turnover in the finance department and a lack of training and qualifications for the employees that do work there. The city has hired a new revenue clerk last month, and is in the process of hiring a new payroll clerk. The department head position is still vacant, but is being filled on an interim basis by Purchasing Director Renae Blackburn.
The problem “didn’t occur overnight,” Ridgeway said. Finding a new director would be a step, and she said her firm intended to stay on to help with the transition once a new Chief Financial Officer was hired.
Hill said the city was down to the top four candidates for the top finance job.
Altogether, the report showed the city had roughly $8.3 million in the general fund, just over $1.5 million in the capital projects fund, $2.7 million in general fund reserves, $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds (although many of these funds have already been allocated) and slightly over $1 million in a reserve account.
Hill said the city also had about $260,000 in Rebuild Alabama Gas Tax money, $144,000 in 7 cent tax money and $51,000 in oil trust fund money, all of which must be used for infrastructure projects.
The city’s overall budget for the year was $16.6 million, Hill said. The city has spent about $12 million so far this year, with only two months left to go.
During the same meeting, the council also voted 4-1, with Councilman Trae Williams casting the dissenting vote, to approve an additional lump sum payment to the city’s retired employees in October.
The bonuses were approved in two resolutions, one for water and sewer employees and the other for all other retired city employees. The total for the latter group is $48,940, and the fromer $14,578.
The city’s plan is to take the funds from areas of the budget where American Rescue Plan funds can be used, then use the Rescue funds to replace the extra funds sent to RSA.
Williams opposed the two resolutions because, he said, he had only gotten the information on the proposals Friday, especially since he had not gotten the financial documentation until Saturday.
According to retired police officer Alan Wheeles, there are 82 loving retired city employees, not counting water and sewer employees, with a combined total of 2,050 years of service.
Also Monday, the council:
—Rezoned a small piece of property on Mountain View Road to allow the owner to place a manufactured home on it. The property is surrounded by a manufactured home zoning overlay.
—Bought a $100 ad in the Talladega High School football program.
—Changed the effective date of the increased lodging tax to Oct. 1.
—Adopted a non-discrimination policy for the city’s participation in the Areawide Community Transportation System, as required by law. The city last updated this policy in 2015.
—Approved an estimated allocation from the Rebuild Alabama Fund of $121,000 per month to be used for street maintenance and other infrastructure projects.
—Tabled approval of an engineering contract regarding the construction of a widened left turn lane at Alabama 77 North and Coosa Street and roundabouts on Broadway Avenue near Jack’s and on West Battle Street at the tire shop. Williams, in particular, wanted to hold a public hearing before the projects went forward. A date for that hearing was not set Monday.
—Announced that a public hearing will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the council chamber to discuss improvements to Willman Road.
—Heard Hill announce that he was working with East Alabama Regional Planning Commission on the city getting reimbursed for a grant on behalf of Georgia-Pacific from some years ago.