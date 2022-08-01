 Skip to main content
Council listens to update about finances, but Power says he wants monthly bottom line

Talladega City Hall teaser

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council got a detailed update on the city’s finances Monday evening from a representative of Covering Your Assets LLC, the forensic accounting company hired by the council earlier this year.

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill said the city had been three years behind on their audits when he was hired in May 2021.