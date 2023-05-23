 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
TALLADEGA CITY COUNCIL

Council approves purchase of above-ground storm shelters

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a contract with Aqua Marine Enterprises totalling $204,850 for two community storm shelters.

Fire Chief Danny Warwick explained that he had applied for grant funding to build the storm shelters, but the city had been turned down.