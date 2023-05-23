Council approves purchase of above-ground storm shelters

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a contract with Aqua Marine Enterprises totalling $204,850 for two community storm shelters.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick explained that he had applied for grant funding to build the storm shelters, but the city had been turned down.
Some 62 vendors requested and were sent specifications, but Aqua Marine Enterprises of Hartselle was the only company to actually submit a bid.
Both shelters will be built above ground; one will be 10 feet by 32 feet by 8 feet, the other will be 10 feet by 24 feet by 8 feet. The larger one is designed to hold 64 people, the smaller 48. Both will be designed to withstand tornadoes, and will be powered by solar panels. One of the new shelters will be located in the Brecon community on property already owned by the city. The second will be somewhere across town, hopefully on another piece of property owned by the city.
Currently, the city’s designated tornado shelter at the Spring Street Recreation Center, with overflow capacity at the B.N. Mabra Center.
There had been some discussion in the past about converting the basement of the Bemiston Recreation Center into a tornado shelter, but Warwick explained that the building is far out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For example, he said, the city would have to install an elevator in the building in order for people in wheelchairs to even get to the basement, as well as numerous other changes to bring the building into compliance. It would likely be cheaper just to build a dedicated storm shelter that would be compliant from the beginning.
The tornado shelters will be very different from the warming stations operated by the city during cold weather.
The project is listed in the capital improvement program for this year with a budget of $154,000.
Also Monday, the council:
— Heard complaints from Henrietta Lawler regarding the need to clean up burnt out properties and install speed bumps in Ward 1. City Manager Seddrick Hill said he would check on the previous complaints and get back with her.
— Heard from Tonta Draper regarding several topics, including a foundation he has established to increase the reward paid for information in ongoing criminal investigations, the city’s requirement of a local driver’s license for a freedom of information request and a harassment complaint that he filed against the police department. Chief Diane Thomas said she was aware of the complaint and had competed her investigation, but was not allowed to speak with Draper about it because he had retained legal counsel.
— Approved an ordinance establishing the use of electronic vote counters, as required by state law.
— Tabled an ordinance increasing the tourism tax allocation.
— Tabled three ordinances dealing with job descriptions and pay scales in the finance department, public works department, community appearance department, police department and fire department. Hill said he was late in getting the information to the council, and Councilman Trae Williams, in particular, said he wanted more time to study them.
— Approved a contract with Davis Builders for upgrades at Fire Station 1 for $54,500.
— Approved a contract with NAAFECO for fire department rescue equipment for $26,659.
— Approved a contract with Lexipol for a public safety risk management policy for $58,921.26,
— Approved sponsorship of the Department of Education Summer Food Program in the city, and a contract with Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind to provide the meals.
— Voted 4-1 in favor of a contract with Warrior Tractor for three backhoe loaders in the Water Department for $403,626, The current backhoes, which are about 12 years old, will be surplussed and sold to offset the cost. Williams cast the no vote.
— Heard Hill announce that he had spoken with the county revenue commissioner and learned that state, county and municipally owned trailers do not require tags.
— Announced a work session May 30 to discuss redevolopment of the East Side Head Start Building and the golf course.
— Approved Councilwomen Betty Spratlin and Vicky Hall and Councilman Joe Power attending an online training for public officials in July.
— Heard Hill announce that three federal earmarks he had requested were to be included in the federal budget requests of Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Mike Rogers.
— Heard Public Works Director Karen Phllips say that paving bids for five to seven streets in the city would be opened May 24.
— Heard Power announce the city was over expected revenue for this point in the fiscal year and under expected expenditures.
— Heard Power report that overall crime was down more than 50 percent all major categories over this time last year.
— Announced that the Hall of Heroes Memorial Day observance will be at 10 a.m. on May 29.
— Discussed, but took no formal action on, having people sentenced to community service in municipal court assist with litter pickup.