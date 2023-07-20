 Skip to main content
SYLACAUGA

Council appoints Pharr as municipal judge

SYLACAUGA — Taylor Pharr was appointed as the new part-time municipal judge by the Sylacauga City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night. Pharr’s two-year term began Tuesday and will run through July 17, 2025.

The council also designated undisclosed signatories for checks on City of Sylacauga bank accounts that may also conduct other financial transactions on behalf of the city.