Council appoints Pharr as municipal judge

SYLACAUGA — Taylor Pharr was appointed as the new part-time municipal judge by the Sylacauga City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night. Pharr’s two-year term began Tuesday and will run through July 17, 2025.
The council also designated undisclosed signatories for checks on City of Sylacauga bank accounts that may also conduct other financial transactions on behalf of the city.
The council approved two budget amendments for funding from the general fund to the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE), which is a local nonprofit organization in the city of Sylacauga. The amendments include $40,000 for SAFE’s Transportation Program and $25,000 for its Aging Program.
In other business, the City Council:
— Approved Resolution No. 34-2023 for the initial cost of placement and set-up phase of the Street Sounds in the amount of $24,440. The city of Sylacauga will provide half of the funding in the amount of $12,220. The city will also provide $12,220 for the funding of the Commercial Development Authority.
— Approved Timothy W. Allen’s applications for Retail Table Wine at his two Allen’s Quick Stop and Allen’s Food Mart, Inc. locations at 1229 Old Birmingham Highway and 42020 U.S. 280.
— Appointed Craig Stickley to the Industrial Development Board for the remaining six-year term vacated by Thomas K. Bass that is set to expire in April 2029.
— Approved the balance of June Accounts Payable invoices in the amount of $881,510.07.
The next meeting of the Sylacauga City Council is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. and the community is encouraged to attend.