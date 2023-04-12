 Skip to main content
Sylacauga

Council addresses speakers’ concerns at recent meeting

Members of the Sylacauga City Council responded to a pair of residents who addressed the city’s four recent homicides during the council’s most recent regular meeting.

Both residents spoke at the end of the meeting last week, during a portion set aside for comments and complaints from the public.