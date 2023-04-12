Council addresses speakers’ concerns at recent meeting

Members of the Sylacauga City Council responded to a pair of residents who addressed the city’s four recent homicides during the council’s most recent regular meeting.
Both residents spoke at the end of the meeting last week, during a portion set aside for comments and complaints from the public.
The first speaker, who said he came from a family of law enforcement officers, wanted to know what was being done regarding the homicide investigations, the presence of school resource officers and council members reaching out to the surviving family members of the murder victims, among other things.
Council president Ashton Fowler said the council had recently approved $400,000 to make police pay more competitive and to allow Chief Kelley Johnson to hire more officers, including potentially officers assigned to the County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and additional SROs.
Councilman Nate Brewer said the SROs would be paid by the city schools for nine months out of the year, but the city needed available officers first.
Councilwoman Laura Heath said the council had been acting proactively with the pay increases and Johnson’s creation of a Street Crimes Unit, and Councilman Lee Perryman touted the city’s participation in Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, which is offering rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions in several cases as well as the homicides.
Both Heath and Perryman also said there were many aspects to the ongoing investigations that could not be discussed publicly.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix added, “You say ‘everybody knows this and that.’ We all look at the same social media. You know and I know and the police know, but until somebody actually comes forward and says what they know, it doesn’t mean anything.”
Fowler said “we still have very active investigations going around the clock. They are not leaving any stone unturned.”
The second speaker has addressed the council before on the perceived lack of recreational activities, which he tied into the recent increase in violent crime.
“That’s why we’re looking at a new recreation center,” Fowler said. “That’s why we just turned the Verlie Collins Center back over to the Sylacauga Housing Authority. We’re working on it, but we can’t just snap our fingers and make a gym appear. And I’m not about to put kids into a building with a faulty foundation where the roof is about to fall over.”
Brewer agreed. “I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’m going to,” he said. “We have a lot of different municipalities around here, and some of them have new rec centers, some of them have pools, some of them have basketball courts and have even won state championships. They have this and that, but they still have the same problems we do. The Parks and Recreation Director is right over there. There is a list of activities available, so that can’t be the sole cause.”
Nix, who represents the district where most of the shootings have taken place, pointed out “My kids are from Drew Court. We all grew up together, all go to the same schools, even the ones in jail. People say we need education, we need after school activities. We did that. We got internet up there, and nobody came. We had the same five people show up. Parents need to take some responsibility. People expect rewards without responsibility. And you know the worst part? People come up here and say things would be different if it was our kids. Hell, these are my kids. I feel them, I give them rides. Yes, this very personal to me.”
Nix added, “We had a packed room tonight. And you don’t ever have a packed room until people get mad. That’s how you know people are pissed off, when there is a packed room.
“We are an open book,” Fowler added. “You show up here, you’re going to learn a lot.”