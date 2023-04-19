 Skip to main content
Cordley Gray of B.B. Comer honored for leadership

Coach Gray

B.B. Comer Memorial High School coach and instructional assistant Cordley Gray has been honored by a national organization for his mentorship and leadership of young men in his community.

“I just try to lead by example, and to have a positive impact,” Gray said. “I’m not really looking for awards.” But one found him, nevertheless.