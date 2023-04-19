Cordley Gray of B.B. Comer honored for leadership

B.B. Comer Memorial High School coach and instructional assistant Cordley Gray has been honored by a national organization for his mentorship and leadership of young men in his community.
“I just try to lead by example, and to have a positive impact,” Gray said. “I’m not really looking for awards.” But one found him, nevertheless.
Tina Sanders is president of No More Tears At Last, a nonprofit she founded in 2000 in her native Alabama after encountering “a woman in a grocery store who was going through some domestic violence situations.” Sanders decided to help, and that help quickly expanded to family members coping with the aftermath of homicide, suicide and othter forms of trauma. Eventually, her efforts brought her to the attention of groups such as the Buffalo Peace Makers in Buffalo, N.Y.
She explained that although the two groups are no longer affiliated, they do still hold a joint banquet to honor people who have made a difference — Coach Gray being one of those this year.
“Coach Gray provides mentorship in the schools, in the community and even during the summer, he’s still working, still having an impact,” she said.
Gray went to Buffalo to accept his award March 11. “I was proud and excited to represent our small town,” he said.
Gray, also known as “Goose,” is a native and lifelong resident of Talladega. He is the son of Dawn Gray and Jay Player, and the father of Kalab and Korbyn Gray. He graduated from Winterboro High School, where he was a member of the W Club, track, football and basketball teams. He attended Talladega College after graduating.
“At an early age, male youth would come to me for advice,” he said. “I would advise and lead them in the right direction. This continued when I coached youth basketball at my alma mater, Winterboro High, and football at B.B. Comer Memorial High School.”
His proudest accomplishment to date is “leading a group of young men to play in the Alabama High School football 2A state championship.”