Coosafest to fill Childersburg with things to do

Coosafest 483 will be coming to downtown Childersburg May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year’s event, which is sponsored by The Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce and District 4 County Commissioner Malley Limbaugh, will include live music by Sonz of Thunder and Memory Lane, as well as a Kids Zone — with shaved ice, bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall, horse rides, a train, and face painting courtesy of the Childersburg High School cheerleaders — as well as arts and crafts and food from local vendors.