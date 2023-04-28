 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coosafest to fill Childersburg with things to do

coosafest 2021 002 tw.jpg

A scene from Coosafest 2021

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Coosafest 483 will be coming to downtown Childersburg May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s event, which is sponsored by The Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce and District 4 County Commissioner Malley Limbaugh, will include live music by Sonz of Thunder and Memory Lane, as well as a Kids Zone — with shaved ice, bouncy houses, a rock climbing wall, horse rides, a train, and face painting courtesy of the Childersburg High School cheerleaders — as well as arts and crafts and food from local vendors.