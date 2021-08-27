Coosafest set for Saturday in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG — Coosafest will be Saturday from 2-7 p.m. on the streets of downtown Childersburg.
This year the city is celebrating the 481st anniversary of Fernando DeSoto depositing 75 men to live and trade with the native Americans along the Coosa river.
The normally annual family event has been rescheduled for the third time. The 2020 event was canceled, and two previous dates this year were plagued with foul weather. Tom Roberts with the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce says this time it’s going to be great.
Coosafest will have 55 to 60 vendors set up along downtown. The vendors range from boutiques, crafters, artisans, games, activities, and of course lots of food. There will be live music stages from four bands. An inflatable slide and bounce house as well as face painting will be fun for kids.
Space has been added to keep vendors and visitors socially distanced. Coosafest is an outdoor event and face coverings are not required.