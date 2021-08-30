You are the owner of this article.
Coosafest features plenty of fun, smiling faces

  • Comments
coosafest 2021 002 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG — After rescheduling, the Coosafest celebration of the history of Childersburg went off without a hitch this past weekend.

The historic downtown area was packed with excited visitors shopping dozens of vendors. Vendors offered snacks and treats of every flavor, along with a variety of handcrafted wares and decor.

As the streets were filled with smiling faces, the air was filled with live music provided by a number of rotating acts. Many chose to bring their lawn chairs and relax in the shade and enjoy the tunes and community.

