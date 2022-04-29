Coosa Valley Technologies holds office grand opening

Coosa Valley Technologies hosted the community and its customers as it celebrated the grand opening of its new office on Friday.
The broadband internet company and Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative subsidiary grilled out, offered shaved ice and gave out door prizes at its new office next to Coosa Valley Propane.
Operations Manager Marcus Robinson said the event is meant to welcome people to the office since it's been fully completed.
“It's kind of like ‘hey community we are here, we are here now, we’re established, come and see us,’” he said.
Robinson said he and his team moved into the office space in January but wanted to be sure to invite people in now that everything is set up. He said he felt the event is important not just to show the community that CVT is a local company but also to show that it is distinct from the electric cooperative that spawned it.
The broadband company was first unveiled in March of 2021 and connected its first customer, Lincoln Resident Donovan Beitel, in January 2022. Since then Robinson said the company has been working to expand operations and connect more and more customers, focusing on serving co-op members. He said he feels the rollout has gone well, despite a rough start and an initial delay.
“We started off a little slower, a little cautious, but we picked up speed,” Robinson said. “I think probably in the last month we have hit our momentum, we are starting to really push out service now.”
He said the company has been expanding out in areas arranged in different polygons. Robinson said CVT is serving more of those polygons now than they had initially planned.
“We had actually planned on being only in three certain areas by the end of March,” he said, “and we’ve been able to hit six. I think we are definitely going to be able to exceed our goals of where we wanted to be by the end of this year. ”
Robinson said the build out of the network has also been continuing over that time. He said the network was built centered in Lincoln but has continued out from there in every direction.
“Complete build out of our entire network has probably got another year,” he said, adding that that meant everywhere the CVT had planned to build.
Robinson said CVT remains committed to connecting customers during that build out, which they have already been doing.
He said the response the company has gotten from those customers has also been incredibly positive.
As for what next, Robinson said the company is already in talks with Alabama Power to look at the possibility of building out its network into areas outside Coosa Valley Electric’s service area. He said that build out would be several years away and only after the current build out is doen, but the company is looking at options.