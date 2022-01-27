Coosa Valley Technologies connects first broadband customer, Donovan Beitel

LINCOLN — Coosa Valley Technologies officially connected their first broadband customer, Lincoln resident Donovan Beitel, Monday and he says he couldn't be happier with it.
“It's the best internet I’ve ever had,” he said.
Kylie Entrekin, who handles marketing for Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative said the co-op’s broadband subsidiary began hooking up customers in its first two design areas on Monday. She said it began with Beitel, who got a visit from Co-op General Manager Jon Culimore and Technologies Operations Manager Marcus Robinson. There was even a cake from Betty’s Cafe.
Beitel, who serves as director of special operations for the Alabama Industries for the Blind and runs a small online business out of his home with his wife, said he has always made internet connectivity a priority.
“I like internet things,” he said, adding that he was an early adopter to things like online shopping and has, like many others, a house full of smart devices.
Yet, Beitel said when he moved to Lincoln in 2010 he was surprised by the lack of a reliable option in the area. He said he had assumed, with Honda and other big industries nearby, there would be decent connection and was a bit disappointed to find only one real provider in his neighborhood at the time. Beitel said another provider did eventually come into his neighborhood but he still experienced numerous disconnects and slower speeds than he would like.
“The internet has been a bit of a bane to me,” he said.
Beitel said when he heard Coosa Valley was starting up their own service provider and saw what they would be offering, he got interested pretty quickly. He said one reason he was interested is he describes himself as a loyal co-op customer. Beitel said he has used Coosa Valley electricity for years and likes the co-ops values and mindset.
“The co-op mindset is a mindset that says we aren't here to make money, we are here to serve our customers,” he said. “They didn’t have to tell me this I know this.”
Beitel said he's seen that mindset in his own experience working for a farmers co-op and also feels Coosa Valley has shown it.
The example he gives is his thermostat. Beitel said he uses a smart thermostat that uses his location to tell when to turn the heat off and on. If he or his wife gets within a certain radius of their home the heat comes on and if they leave that radius it turns off. Beitel said previously he had a lot of problems with his thermostat disconnecting from his wifi, leading it to not turn off and on properly. He said so far he hasn’t had that problem with Coosa Valley’s service, likely saving him on his power bill. Beitel said by Coosa Valley providing better internet service they are likely going to save him money on electricity.
Entrekin said Beitel is just one of the customers Coosa Valley plans to connect this week.
“Our goal was to have about 20 done this week and we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” she said.
Entrekin said while Coosa Valley Technologies is starting out slow to allow installers to get used to the work, the plan is to ramp up installation as time goes on.
She said currently the company is doing installations in two zones centered around the intersection of U.S Highway 78 and Alabama Highway 77.
Entrekin said once they can move on to the next zones, CVT will send out emails and mailers letting people know they can sign up for service.
She said everyone has been very happy to finally get installations started after all the work thats been put into setting the service up.