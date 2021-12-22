Coosa Valley set to start internet service connections in January

LINCOLN — Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative says its new internet service provider is on track to begin connecting customers in early January.
CVEC Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore said the cooperative's new ISP Coosa Valley Technologies is preparing to begin connecting customers to their broadband network by the second week in January.
“It looks like that's where we are on track to start,” he said.
Cullimore said the company is preparing to send emails and mailers this week asking customers to sign up for service. The company had previously allowed those interested to request service, but not sign up for it.
Cullimore said the CVT plans to follow the same phased approach that it originally announced in September. He said the first area will cover roughly the southeastern portion of central Lincoln centered around the intersection of Alabama Highway 77 and U.S. Highway 78. From there Cullimore said the company will move to its other designated areas. The previous plan showed that the vast majority of Lincoln will have access to the service by January 2023, but he said it may move faster depending on circumstances.
“Once we get started, it's going to be a continuous roll from phase to phase,” Cullimore said, adding that he does not expect to have any pauses in the rollout.
He said CVT has partnered with Birmingham based company Logicom to help with initial installations along with CVT’s telephone service and tech support. Cullimore said the company has experience in this kind of rollout, but it will take time to get a good work flow worked out. Despite this, he said the Coosa Valley is looking to connect as many customers as it can as quickly as it can.
“The faster we can get people connectioned, the more people we can get connected,” Cullimore said, adding that doing so will also help the company get much needed revenue in the door after spending to get everything set up.
As for how quickly it will be, Cullimore can't say just yet.
“Right now it's hard to say because we haven't gotten into the install process,” he said. “We are hoping by the end of the year, we are going to be able to do 30 installs a day.”
Cullimore said he thinks the internet service will be popular with both residential and commercial customers. When the service was first announced CVT said they would be offering 300 and 500 hundred megabit per second plans along with one gigabit per second plan for residential customers. Cullimore said the commercial customers will have access to up to 10 gigabits per second internet speeds along with additional services such as redundant networks.
He said the fact that the network is built completely with fiber optic cable makes the possibilities really endless.
“The beauty of fiber is, it's only limited by the technology on either end and the imagination of the people putting it together,” Cullimore said.
He said that the company has already seen interest from business in Lincoln and he feels having the service in Talladega County will also be a big recruiting tool for new business.