Coosa Valley Medical Center's figures indicate seven hospitalized with COVID-19

SYLACAUGA — Coosa Valley Medical Center updated its COVID-19 numbers Monday, and the data indicate there are seven infected patients in the hospital.
This month, the hospital has administered 268 tests with 65 patients testing positive. This brings the infection rate to 24.3 percent, a slight rise since similar numbers were released a week ago.
These numbers do not reflect any large changes since many area schools resumed in person learning last week.
CVMC hosts a vaccination clinic every Wednesday in the main lobby from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. On Wednesday, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will begin administering vaccines to anyone requesting them 12 years and older as well as those who qualify for booster doses. The CDC has recently updated guidance for those who are immunocompromised that may benefit from a third booster shot. Those interested in vaccination can find consent forms on the hospital website and are recommended to bring CDC vaccination cards.
Lindsay Johns, Marketing Coordinator and Vanessa Green, Chief Business Development Officer encouraged everyone to continue following CDC guidance by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, washing hands often and social distancing.