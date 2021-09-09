Coosa Valley Electric offices closed due to flooding from Wednesday night storms

Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative main office is closed for the rest of the week after it experienced some damage during Wednesday night's thunderstorms.
CVEC General Manager Leland Fuller said water leaked into the building during heavy rain. He said with the new addition the cooperative has been building for its internet service provider arm, the rest of the building is also being renovated including a new metal roof.
Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore said the damage was caused after a subcontractor had worked on the roof. Temporary measures were put in place to protect the building, but they failed in light of particularly heavy rainfall.
Fuller said this led to damage in the office, but did not affect the electronic systems that handle outage reports and similar services.
“Most of the damage was to the ceiling tiles and the carpet,” he said, adding that all of the things damaged were planned to be replaced in the renovations anyway. “We are very fortunate it happened the way it did.”
Cullimore said CVEC’s general contractor, Goodgame Company, and Servepro were on site immediately after the damage was reported to help with mitigation and clean up. He reiterated that no electronic equipment was damaged, but said payment systems were down briefly while power was restored to the office late Wednesday night. Cullimore said right now the plan is to have the office open again Monday.
Fuller said until then the office is closed including the drive through, but consumers can pay their bill by mail or online. Cullimore said the company has also halted shut offs due to non payment while the office is closed.
Cullimore said despite the office being closed, CVEC will still hold its annual members meeting at the Motorsports Hall of Fame on Saturday. He said this meeting will be broadcast on Facebook for the first time.