Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative unveils broadband subsidiary

LINCOLN — Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative has officially unveiled its new broadband subsidiary, Coosa Valley Technologies.
The electric provider unveiled its newest subsidiary during a special launch event Wednesday at the Talladega Superspeedway.
“Its mission is to provide our members, and eventually other customers, faster broadband and better service,” CVEC General Manager Leland Fuller said.
The event was kicked off by CVEC’s Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore, who welcomed guests from around the county and state.
“Today is the result of two years of research, planning, preparation and a lot of hard work,” he said while unveiling a video about the new company.
Fuller said the cooperative was founded in 1939 by people who felt they were not getting a proper return on their investment in local utilities. He said history is now repeating itself with people in rural counties having less access to high quality Internet service.
“Once again, Coosa Valley has answered the call,” Fuller said.
He said that he began the process two years ago with the initiation of feasibility studies. Later, the cooperative presented the idea of broadband service to its membership during its annual meeting in September.
“The result was a record crowd and an overwhelming majority approving the measure,” Fuller said.
He said the company will operate from a new facility the cooperative began construction on in February which will also house Coosa Valley Propane.
He said the company will offer plans beginning at 300 megabits per second (Mbps), priced $59.99 a month, all the way up to one gigabit per second (equivalent to 1,000 Mbps), priced $99.99 a month. It will also have a plan for 500 mbps that will cost $79.99 a month.
“For commercial entities, we will be able to provide speeds up to 10 gig,” Fuller said.
Talladega County Economic Development Authority Director Calvin Miller said the Internet service offered by Coosa Valley will be a great recruitment tool for commercial and industrial development for the county. He said CVEC has traditionally been a great partner in development in the county, but the new service will allow for the rural parts of the county to have faster and more reliable Internet service better suited for industrial purposes.
“This will make Talladega County more competitive when it comes to having companies look at us,” Miller said.
The director also touched on the impact better broadband services will have on schools in the county. He said over the past year Talladega County Schools have needed to meet virtually while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
”This new broadband system in rural areas will make the school system much more effective,” he said.
Talladega County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington also spoke during the event. She read a proclamation from State Representative Steve Hurst (R-Munford), who could not attend the event, commending CVEC for all their work on developing Coosa Valley Technologies.
Pennington herself said she and her husband are CVEC customers and are excited for the new service.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” she said.
CVEC Board President Mary Land also commended the management staff at the cooperative for all their work on the project so far.
In a press release related to the event CVEC said that the first members will be connected as early as September.
“Everywhere we have power lines, we will be serving those consumers,” Cullimore said adding that those areas include parts of Talladega, St. Clair, Shelby, Calhoun, Clay and Etowah counties.
He said Talladega County accounts for a third of the cooperatives members
The project to provide access to Coosa Valley Electric’s entire service area is expected to take about four year.