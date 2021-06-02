Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative receives grants to help with broadband rollout

TALLADEGA — Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative has received $3.6 million to help build the network for its new broadband subsidiary.
The cooperative and its new broadband internet service subsidiary, Coosa Valley Technologies, have received the funds in both state and federal grant funds to help build its fiber network.
The companies were awarded their first grant for $2.1 million from the Federal Communications Commission Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). The second grant award for $1.5 million came from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs through its Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund.
Both funding programs are intended to support the creation of new as well as expansion of existing broadband networks in communities without access to broadband.
On track to start providing broadband internet services to its first customers in September this year, Coosa Valley Technologies was created to provide high-speed internet services to all of CVEC’s consumers as well as potential customers close to the Cooperative’s service territory.
“Our members have expressed to us their need for fast, reliable, high-speed internet service,” said Leland Fuller, CVEC General Manager. “After we researched and determined that the need was great enough and the Cooperative could financially take on the project, we put it to the membership for them to vote.”
Taken September 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic at CVEC’s annual meeting of its members, the result of that vote was an overwhelming affirmation to move forward with building a broadband, fiber network.
With more than half of the backbone fiber already built, and construction on the fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) network underway, the project management team expects to begin serving the new company’s first customers by September.
“We are building a gigabit-plus fiber network that will provide the fastest possible internet connections available anywhere,” Fuller said. “Coosa Valley Electric has always worked to help improve the quality of life for our members and the communities we serve. We provide reliable electric service, help attract business and industry and support community service organizations as well as countless local charities. Providing broadband service is a natural next step for us.”
For more information, visit www.coosavalleytech.com or like @CoosaValleyEC and @CoosaValleyTech on Facebook.
Coosa Valley Electric, which serves 17,500 consumers in Talladega, St. Clair, Shelby, Clay, Etowah and Calhoun counties, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative. Nationwide, some 1,000 cooperatives provide power to rural America, and more than 700 of those are members of Touchstone Energy.