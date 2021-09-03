Coosa Valley announces delay in beginning internet service connections

The Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative has announced it is pushing back the start date for connecting consumers to its new broadband services.
Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore said Friday that the cooperative has decided to move the first phase of connections for its new broadband arm Coosa Valley Technologies from September to the beginning of next year.
“We had to push back our customer activation to January,” Cullimore said. “Our hold up has been our dedicated internet access circuits.”
He said these circuits are what allow CVT to connect their customers to the Internet, and are therefore critical for operations. Cullimore said the company has one of these circuits installed, but because of a regular need for a single circuit to be brought down for maintenance and updates, a single circuit wouldn't be able to provide stable service.
“We didn't feel like we would be doing our customers any justice,” he said.
Cullimore said the company is working on getting two other circuits from different providers set up but that will take time.
He said the cooperative plans to discuss the delay in greater detail during its annual meeting with members Sept. 11.
Cullimore said while the circuit issue is a problem, the company’s fiber infrastructure build out has kept a good pace. He said when completed the system will be completely based on fiber wire with the only points needing constant work being the software and hardware on either wned. Cullimore said once the initial build up is complete CVT will have a system they can add on to as needed.
A map that Cullimore said was also provided to cooperative members shows that the initial customer connections will begin in early 2022 in the central areas of Lincoln and work its way out from there. The map indicates that broadband internet service will be available to most of Lincoln, along with areas in Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties by the first part of 2023.
Cullimore said the initial build out is prioritizing CVEC consumers and is staggered to allow for a smooth start for the new broadband provider. He said keeping the initial area small allows staff to learn their new roles at a smoother pace and keep equipment from being taxed at the start.
“Everything is new,” he said. “We are going to be feeling our way along.”
Cullimore said that barring unforeseen circumstances he feels the connection schedule is one CVT can keep.
“As long as things are within our control, we feel we can keep that timeline,” he said. “If we can exceed this timetable we certainly will.”
Cullimore said after the initial build out is complete, which is scheduled to be at the end of 2023, the plan is to look at other nearby areas. He said Coosa Valley has already received interest from residents of Munford and Talladega.