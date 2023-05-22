Coosa County Sheriff’s Office hosting softball tournament June 17

SYLACAUGA — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its very first softball tournament at Central Softball Field, Hanover, on June 17 at 2 p.m.
“This event is being put on for many reasons, one being able to bring first responders together and build relationships with organizations within the county,” Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said.
He said that this is open to the public as outreach, for people’s support of the first responders.
Howell has been doing Shop with Sheriff for the last few years, which allows for gifts to be purchased for underprivileged children in the community. He said that donations will be accepted at the event for this purpose.
“The purpose for this event is to create a sense of togetherness in the community and have fun,” office assistant Jennifer Pindall said. She said that the donations for Shop with Sheriff are an added bonus.
Admission is free and concessions will be available for attendees.
If you are interested in participating in the tournament, contact Pindall at the Sheriff’s Office at 256-267-2488.