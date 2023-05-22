 Skip to main content
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office hosting softball tournament June 17

SYLACAUGA The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its very first softball tournament at Central Softball Field, Hanover, on June 17 at 2 p.m.

“This event is being put on for many reasons, one being able to bring first responders together and build relationships with organizations within the county,” Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said.