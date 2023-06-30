Cooling shelters to be in courthouse basements this weekend

St. Clair County courthouses in Ashville and Pell City will have basement areas open through Sunday for those who need air conditioned relief from the recent wave of high temperatures.
For those wishing to utilize the shelter areas, these will be open Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Those using the Ashville basement area should enter from the basement doors located at the rear of the courthouse, said St. Clair County EMA deputy director Charity Mitcham.
If using the area at the Pell City Courthouse, the public should enter from the east side door, facing the Rexall Drugs building.
Pets will only be allowed if they are contained within crates due to safety measures, Mitcham said.
Mitcham said the EMA requested the shelters from the members of the St. Clair County Commission who approved the request.
“We haven’t had heat like this for a while, and we felt this would be a good thing,” Mitcham said.