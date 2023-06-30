 Skip to main content
Cooling shelters to be in courthouse basements this weekend

St. Clair County courthouses in Ashville and Pell City will have basement areas open through Sunday for those who need air conditioned relief from the recent wave of high temperatures.

For those wishing to utilize the shelter areas, these will be open Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.