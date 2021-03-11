Convicted sex offender from Texas moves to Talladega, but never told Texas where he was going

A sex offender from Texas who recently purchased a home in Talladega is now headed back to the Lone Star State, according to Talladega Police.
Johnny Milton Monroe, 33, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and agents of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner, Talladega Police also had a warrant for him at the time.
Monroe was convicted of online solicitation of a minor in 2011 and was released in 2013, according to records available online.
At some point, Faulkner said, Monroe moved to Talladega, where his wife had family, and purchased a house in Bemiston. Unfortunately for him, the new house was too close to both Granny’s DayCare and R.L. Young Elementary School for a convicted sex offender to actually live in. He also failed to notify the authorities in Texas that he was leaving the state.
He was also told that he would not be able to live in the new house he had just bought, Faulkner said.
He may or may not have lived in Pell City for a time, but had moved back to Talladega, where one of his neighbors recognized him and knew he could not live there.
Faulkner said the city had obtained a warrant, but that Monroe was arrested by the marshals before it could be served. Should Monroe ever return to Talladega, he will be arrested again.
As of Thursday evening, Monroe remained in the Talladega County jail without bond.