Convicted of capital murder, McCrory sentenced to life without parole

Kevin Wayne McCrory, charged in 2018 with the shooting deaths of his son-in-law and his son-in-law’s girlfriend, has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington handed down the sentence Monday afternoon.
McCrory had entered a guilty plea to the charges of capital murder.
McCrory was charged with the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Logan Lambert and Hope Trapp, also 20, both of a Cedar Lane address in Pell City.
The shootings took place at a walking track in the Cook Springs area of St. Clair County June 9, 2018.
Both Lambert and Trapp were killed by multiple gunshot wounds, according to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.
The two were found dead at the walking track at approximately 4 p.m. when St. Clair County deputies arrived at the scene in the 8600 block of U.S. 78 near Cook Springs Road, following a call to the Sheriff’s Office made at approximately 3:48 p.m. the day of the shootings.
Their bodies were found lying near a pick-up truck parked near the walking track.
Following their investigation of the shooting, St. Clair County Sheriff said the shootings took place during an altercation between the three.