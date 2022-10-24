 Skip to main content
Convicted of capital murder, McCrory sentenced to life without parole

Kevin Wayne McCrory, charged in 2018 with the shooting deaths of his son-in-law and his son-in-law’s girlfriend, has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington handed down the sentence Monday afternoon.