Convicted felon from Talladega had gun, will travel to federal prison

A Talladega man was sentenced to 4½ years in federal prison last week for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Larry Dewayne Gaither, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges in December, and was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Corey L. Maze.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Gaither unlawfully possessed an American Tactical .223 and 103 rounds of Wolf Performance .223 caliber ammunition in January 2020. Gaither was previously convicted in Calhoun County of robbery, assault and using a false identity, according to the indictment.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Mickey French, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples.
Gaither also has pending felony escape charges in Alabama, stemming from his escape from the Calhoun County Jail in July. He turned himself in in October.