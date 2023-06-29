Convicted burglar faces new charges

A Talladega man who started serving a 20-year prison sentence in 2007 was arrested earlier this month on charges of domestic violence and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Elsiha Andre Braxton, 57, was arrested by Talladega police June 14 and was being held on a total bond of $9,500 plus a parole violation. He was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Police Lt. Bob Curtis, a female who had a relationship with Braxton reported on June 14 that Braxton had threatened to kill her and himself, and that when she tried to leave, he would not let her. She added that she knew Braxton was on parole and was not supposed to have any guns. The officers taking the report noted that the victim appeared to have been slapped and have scratches on her neck.
The same victim later reported that Braxton was following her. Officer spotted the vehicle he was in and pulled him over, and discovered a gun inside the vehicle.
Braxton had been convicted of burglary in the first degree, a Class A felony, in 2006. That charge stemmed from an incident in 2004, when Braxton drove to the residence of the man that was dating his ex-wife. Braxton fired a Remington 30-06 through the bottom of the victim’s front door, hitting him in the right knee. The victim eventually had to have his right leg amputated as a result of the initial injury.
Braxton then kicked a larger hole through the front door, reached in and unlocked and entered the residence, kicking the victim several times and sticking the gun barrel in the victim’s leg wound. The victim managed to crawl to his kitchen and then to his carport before Braxton’s ex-wife arrived. Braxton fired over his ex-wife’s vehicle and then fled.
At trial, Braxton said that he had only gone to the house to get his stepdaughter, who had accused the boyfriend of abusing her but then recanted. The stepdaughter was with her grandparents at the time and had not been in the house at all the day of the attack and break-in. Braxton also testified that he had pushed his way inside to render aid.
Braxton was convicted following a one-day trial in front of former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth in the fall of 2006. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but remained free on appeal bond well into 2007.
It was not entirely clear when Braxton was paroled, although court documents indicate that the clerk’s office was sending notices that he was behind on his fines and restitution to a residence in Talladega as early as 2018.
The notices were returned.
Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.