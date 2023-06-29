 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Convicted burglar faces new charges

Convicted burglar faces new charges

Elisha Braxton

A Talladega man who started serving a 20-year prison sentence in 2007 was arrested earlier this month on charges of domestic violence and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Elsiha Andre Braxton, 57, was arrested by Talladega police June 14 and was being held on a total bond of $9,500 plus a parole violation. He was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tags