Contract changes approved for two in Talladega schools

The Talladega City Board of Education unanimously approved changes to the contracts for Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee and Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Poe during a brief called meeting Monday morning.
Both Lee and Poe said they agreed to the amendments in their contracts.
Poe’s contract specifies a three percent per year pay raise going back to the beginning of the current fiscal year Oct. 1. She will also be paid a $2,500 bonus.
According to board member Jake Montgomery, Lee’s contract will be extended through the 2026 school year and will involve a five percent per year pay raise.
Board member James Braswell said language had also been added that would exempt Lee from state mandated salary increases after this year.
The other terms of both contracts will remain the same.
—Accepted the resignations of special education teacher Lila Cooper and business education teacher Shantika Watkins.
—Reassigned Joshua Steward from lead school nurse to R. L. Young Elementary School.
—Accepted the resignations of R. L. Young school nurse Jennifer Burnett and Houston CNP manager ArQuita Jackson.
—Accepted the retirement of transportation secretary Conthia Wilson.