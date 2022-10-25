 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Contract changes approved for two in Talladega schools

Quentin Lee

Superintendent Quentin Lee participated in a presentation at Harwell Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, 

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Talladega City Board of Education unanimously approved changes to the contracts for Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee and Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Poe during a brief called meeting Monday morning.

Both Lee and Poe said they agreed to the amendments in their contracts.