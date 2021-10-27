Continuation of Jinks trail sees former Gov. Riley testify

MONTGOMERY — After a nearly month-long delay, Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks began to put on his defense Wednesday, calling a string of character witnesses that included former Gov. Bob Riley.
Testimony before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary is likely to conclude sometime Thursday.
Jinks was suspended from office in March following an investigation by the Judicial Inquiry Commission. That investigation produced a voluminous finding of more than 70 pages that alleged that Jinks frequently made inappropriate racial and sexual remarks in the office, unprofessional behavior including an alleged temper tantrum over a sandwich and the abuse of his office to win the early release of a Huddle House waitress who was in jail in Shelby County on drug charges. Jinks said at the time that he planned to move her into an RV on his property and give her a job in the probate office upon her release.
Jinks was the chairman of the Talladega County Republican Party when Riley launched an ultimately successful bid for U.S. Congress. He also worked for all of Riley’s re-election campaigns, including his two terms as governor, and even kept up Riley’s family farms in Clay County for several years.
“I know him probably as well as I know anyone outside of my family,” the former governor testified. “We rode all over the district in a pickup truck putting up yard signs. We were together probably 10 to 14 hours per day back then. … I’ve seen him in every kind of environment, from dinner parties to formal events to meals at just about every barbecue place in the state.”
During that time, Riley said he saw no evidence of improper demeanor as alleged in the JIC complaint. The two were frequently in mixed company when they were not alone together on the campaign trail.
He said he never saw Jinks being “short, curt, disrespectful to any person,” adding that Jinks had also probably “spent more time around my wife and my three daughters than anyone on my staff. He was almost a part of the family. I’d trust him with my money, my wife or my life.”
The person in the complaint is “not the Randy Jinks I have known for 25 years.”
Jinks went to work for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources while Riley was governor, and transitioned into a merit position with the department. He was terminated from that department after being disciplined on at least three occasions for failure to perform his duties, insubordination and sending out an anti-Affordable Health Care Act screed using a state email account that could easily be mistaken for a state document.
Riley chalked this up to politics, saying that every governor wants to make room for his own supporters upon being elected to office. Former Gov. Robert Bentley was no different, he said.
“A completely different group supported him than supported me," Riley said. "They were really good people, but they were his supporters, not mine.”
Jinks was actually fired nearly five years after Riley left office.
He also blamed tension between Democrats and Republicans, pointing out that Jinks was Talladega County’s first Republican probate judge.
Dell Hill was actually the county’s first republican probate judge, but he was appointed to the position. Jinks is the first to win the office by election.
“People who used to support Democrats are now Republicans, but there is a split," Riley said. "There are fundamental changes, and the influencers change.”
On cross examination, Riley heard a recording of Jinks laughing while making disparaging remarks about Black Lives Matter protesters, saying “they need to quit burning sh-t down, because those sons of bitches are going to need something to burn when Trump is elected to a second term.”
Regarding this statement and the partially telling of a racist joke before a hearing that Jinks admitted to during a television interview, Riley said, “He may have said it, but I promise you it was not malicious. I know him well enough to know that he would not be derogatory or malicious to an individual.”
Riley declined to comment on Jinks' admission that he had shown a video of women exposing their breasts to an employee during work hours. He did admit that all of these things would have been inappropriate, however.
Malcolm Thomas, a Black political consultant who frequently works with Republicans, and former Talladega County GOP Chairman Danny Hubbard were also called as character witnesses Wednesday morning. Thomas said he had known Jinks through working with Riley, and Hubbard knew Jinks through the latter’s work on the state parks division of DCNR while trying to get the TOP Trails Park in Talladega up and running.
Thomas said he “knows a racist when I see one,” and that Jinks was definitely not. He said he suffered from an aortic aneurysm and did not have enough accrued leave to recover, so Jinks loaned him some, along with a handful of other state employees.
Both Hubbard and Thomas said they believe the case against Jinks was politically motivated, and Hubbard, as well as Riley to a degree, obliquely pointed to the late Jackie Swinford, who ran against Jinks for the republican nomination for probate judge. Neither man mentioned Swinford by name, however.
Neither man said they had worked with Jinks in his capacity as probate judge, although Hubbard had served as a condemnation committee member in imminent domain cases involving Alabama Power.
Bill Meadows, who ran a phone center using state inmates, also spoke to Jinks’ character. None of the character witnesses called Wednesday were under subpoena, all said that they came to testify because they did not believe the accusations against Jinks.
The other defense witnesses were current probate court employees, including Lisa Townsend, Susan Smith, Charlotte Baker and Chief Clerk Mike Waller, who all denied ever hearing Jinks make any of the offensive comments or behaviors alleged in the complaint.
There was some previous testimony regarding Smith, who Jinks referred to as his pastor’s wife (which she is) both before and after hiring her.
The defense’s last witness was unavailable Wednesday and is expected to testify Thursday afternoon. JIC’s attorneys said they may call two rebuttal witnesses after that, depending on the testimony of the last defense witness.
JIC did call one rebuttal witness Wednesday afternoon, who testified that Jinks had called members of the housekeeping staff at a state resort in order to gather information on a supervisor in that department, with the intent of getting her fired and replaced with Jinks’ girlfriend at the time.
Jinks never filed a complaint in the matter, however.
This witness also testified that Jinks had made the comment that he hated gay people in front of her and another witness in a public area during work hours.
Jinks is not facing any criminal charges, but if convicted by the court of the judiciary, he faces either a reprimand, suspension or removal from office.