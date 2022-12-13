Contacted as potential witness, Talladega man winds up in jail on drug charge

A Talladega man has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Colton Ray Pickett, 25, was arrested Friday morning and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond as of early Friday afternoon.
According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Pickett’s name first came up during an investigation into another individual. Pickett was contacted as a potential witness and agreed to come to the task force offices for an interview. He was informed of his rights and, during the course of the interview, task force agents learned that he had more than a gram of fentanyl on his person at the time, as well as a cut straw. He was arrested for trafficking and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roberson added that Pickett was also on probation, and that his probation officer had been contacted about revoking him.
Pickett was on probation after pleading guilty to four counts of breaking into and entering a motor vehicle late last year. All four of the break-ins took place in the Precision Strip parking lot in 2020.
The items listed as stolen from the four vehicles included a Glock 17 9 mm handgun, a set of keys, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus Tristar handgun, a radio faceplate and various personal identification documents. The break-ins were caught on video, and he was arrested the same day.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.