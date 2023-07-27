Construction of Ace Hardware retail center to begin soon in Lincoln

Announced Tuesday night, construction of a new Ace retail center and building supply center will soon get under way on U.S. 78 in Lincoln.
City Attorney John Rea approached the Lincoln City Council to review and consider two resolutions of incentives for the retailer, and said these would assist in promoting development of the new center.
The city agreed to supply the incentives, one being that the city will rebate the sales tax charged for the same of construction materials sold, and another, to make improvements to Industrial Drivethat would improve access.
Tax rebate will include a three-fourths amount for three years, followed by half the tax for a maximum amount of $3 million.
Improvements to the road will give it three lanes, with one designated as a turn lane, and improvements to the water system will be needed to create sufficient water pressure at the business.
Rea said the incentives comply with Alabama law, and that the city will also approve a Certificate of Indebtedness that agrees to provide the incentives.
The property is adjacent to the current building that houses office space for about five Lincoln businesses and the MAPCO Station next door.
A 160-unit townhome development is in progress on property surrounding the site for the Ace center.
Tuesday’s session also brought forth violations of the city’s grass and weed ordinance, with the following properties set for abatement: 25 Jackson Lane, 43 Grandview Estates, and 45458 U.S. 78.
No property owners were present to speak on the progress or situations relating to their property, and the city will proceed with abatement.
The owners of property located at 263 4th Ave. were present for the hearings, and related that they had all but two removed inoperable vehicles from their property and this would be done very soon.
The council accepted the progress report and will re-inspect the property following a 30-day time frame.
The meeting included amending the city’s 2022-23 budget to include payment for outfitting the Lincoln Police Department’s four new Ford F-150 trucks with police required equipment at a cost of $49,911.
The council also approved a request for an off-premise beer and off-premise wine license for Pilot Travel Center 1549, located at 75750 Alabama 77.
The council also responded to a need voiced for better lighting that would enhance the basketball court area at Mosely Park, and reported that there is a light box fitted with a timer for use adjacent to the court, and also by the park’s pickleball courts. The lights are free for the public to use, but need to be reset manually every hour they are used.
Council members also agreed to further discuss the city’s fees for food vendors who work city events, which now have an issuance fee of $14 and a license fee of $25 for a one-day event.
There was also an update on the city’s next paving project, which will likely be done early next year.