 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Construction of Ace Hardware retail center to begin soon in Lincoln

hardware field

The western Talladega County city of Lincoln will soon welcome an 18,000-square-foot Ace retail center on U.S. 78 at the intersection of Industrial Drive. The center will offer Ace Hardware products and a building materials center.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

Announced Tuesday night, construction of a new Ace retail center and building supply center will soon get under way on U.S. 78 in Lincoln.

City Attorney John Rea approached the Lincoln City Council to review and consider two resolutions of incentives for the retailer, and said these would assist in promoting development of the new center.