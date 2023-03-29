 Skip to main content
Constables’ role discussed

Talladega County commissioners hear debate on need for old position

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore

A group of Talladega County’s elected constables and the sheriffs of Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties gathered at a county commission meeting Monday night to talk about what constables do and whether the office needs to exist anymore.

At a previous meeting, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore had informed the commissioners that the legislature was once again considering a bill to abolish the office of constable in Talladega County. 