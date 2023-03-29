Constables’ role discussed

A group of Talladega County’s elected constables and the sheriffs of Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties gathered at a county commission meeting Monday night to talk about what constables do and whether the office needs to exist anymore.
At a previous meeting, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore had informed the commissioners that the legislature was once again considering a bill to abolish the office of constable in Talladega County.
Kilgore told the commission during that meeting that he believed the office had outlived its usefulness and urged the commissioners to support the bill. The commission did not take any action on that recommendation, and does not have the authority to abolish the office on their own.
According to Constable Gene Piatkowski, the Code of Alabama “‘says in part … Any county, by local legislation, may abolish the office of constable…’ But why would you?”
He continued, “Every law enforcement position in the United States, from the U.S. Attorney on down, is appointed except for two: the sheriff and the constable. These positions are elected by the people they serve … Constables are the original peace officers in America, dating back to 1634, coming from a heritage in England.”
Piatkowski said “With the nationwide reduction in law enforcement, with more officers leaving the ranks every day, why would the Talladega County Commission consider abolishing this volunteer corps law enforcement officers? Certainly not for budgetary reasons — the Talladega constables cost the taxpayers zero.”
The primary purpose of constables in Talladega is to serve papers in civil cases, a function that can also be carried out by a process server. But Piatkowski said the constable has fewer constraints.
“If a homeowner has a ‘no trespassing’ sign on their property, a normal process server can’t go there,” he explained. “But a constable can.”
The constable's other duties include “providing escort services for weddings and funerals, enforcing traffic at churches or schools, providing security at community events, securing crime scenes and being extra eyes and ears for the sheriff’s department,” he said. “Constables are recognized by state and federal entities as qualifying for line of duty death benefits (and) constables are recognized by the National Fraternal Order of Police as law enforcement officers and qualify for all benefits afforded full membership.”
Kilgore said, “Constables had a place at one time, if the sheriff had to saddle up and ride to Sylacauga for a little while, he needed a constable to keep an eye on Talladega. But time evolved, and we’ve got cars and radios now.” He said the biggest problem is that “there is no training component for constables, and there is no supervision. They are out there enforcing the law, but they don’t necessarily know what the law is.”
“Frankly,” Kilgore continued, “I don’t know why anyone would want to take on the liability. We have insurance and qualified immunity because we are trained.”
He added that if a constable did attempt to make an arrest, he would not accept the prisoner into the county jail because all of the liability issues raised by someone who may or may not have any law enforcement training.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray and Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade both said that their counties had done away with constables before they began their service, but said they were not missed in either county.
“In 2023, having someone out there with no training scares me,” Murray said. “Everything the sheriff does is laid out in the code, and training is provided.”
Wade agreed, adding “thousands of civil papers still get served every year. And regular process servers can charge whatever they want.”
Attempts to bring constables back in Calhoun County “have not been well received,” he added.
Commissioner Darrell Ingram asked if constables were typically armed, and if so, what kind of firearms training they receive. Piatkowski said he practices at a range every week, but said there is no one to grade or sign off on his proficiency.
Constable Van Caldwell pointed out that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a national organization also provide specialized training for constables, and another of the constables present said former Fire Marshall Andy Yarbrough and Deputy Bill Kennedy were both still certified and are both duly elected constables in the county. Neither Kennedy nor Yarbrough were present at the meeting, however.
Talladega currently has 12 or 13 constables, with five positions currently vacant. All of these positions expire in 2024.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham noted that the commission did not have a resolution before them on the issue, and did not plan to take any action Monday.
County Administrator Pat Lyle pointed out that the abolition of constables would require action by the legislature and was outside the authority of the commission in any case.
Also Monday, the commission:
— Approved a maintenance agreement for the railroad crossing waring devices near Hepzibah Church on Stemley Road.
— Tabled the agreement for collection of delinquent personal property tax.
— Tabled an appointment to the Stewartville Water Authority.
— Reappointed Georgia Christian to the AltaPointe Board of Directors.
— Approved a conference request.
— Approved annual increases for county employees based on a new pay scale. “This is the most exciting thing we’ve done,” Commissioner Mally Limbaugh said.
“I agree,” Commissioner Tony Haynes responded.
— Announced that county offices will be closed April 7 for Good Friday.
— Announced that the Veteran’s Court will host a graduation ceremony April 27.